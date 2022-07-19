"Monday was China Club, Tuesday was Spa, Wednesday was Envy, Thursday was Cheetah" - Derek Jeter reminisces about 90s nightlife in NYC before the dawn of social media

Recently, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter looked back on the pre-social media 1990s nightlife in New York City. Derek has made an effort throughout his life to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Being reserved by nature, Jeter mentioned how he misses privacy, in contrast to nowadays when everyone overshares their lives.

Jeter also went on to add the dominance of "Page Six," the gossip column in the "New York Post." He feels during the '90s era, every little detail wasn't out publicly. News related to MLB players was published as mere gossip.

In an interview with the "Wall Street Journal," Derek said,

"Back in the day, there was Page Six, and it was all rumors. Now it’s a little tougher to move around. Back in the day, you were either there and experienced it and had a good time, or you weren’t and you heard about it. Now everyone shares so much."

Andrew Rigie @AndrewRigie



. 🕺🏻 Derek Jeter Is Glad His ’90s Nightlife Was Before Social Media @derekjeter ’s favorite New York City spots then and now?🕺🏻 Derek Jeter Is Glad His ’90s Nightlife Was Before Social Media.@derekjeter’s favorite New York City spots then and now? ⚾️🕺🏻 🍝 https://t.co/XDbiUsgqlM

"Derek Jeter Is Glad His ’90s Nightlife Was Before Social Media." - Andrew Rigie

Derek Jeter also shared his favorite NYC hangouts from the 1990s. Mondays were reserved for the China Club, Tuesdays were kept for Spa, Wednesdays for Envy, and Thursdays were meant for Cheetah.

Derek said, "Back then, man, there was so much. Every day of the week there was someplace new to go. You could tell by the day of the week. I think I mention it in the documentary. Monday was China Club, Tuesday was Spa, Wednesday was Envy, Thursday was Cheetah. The list goes on and on and on."

Going clubbing every day? That's an interesting revelation by the MLB legend.

Derek Jeter's current favorite place to hangout is Carbone in Miami

Derek Jeter Ceremony

Now, Derek's favorite go-to place is Carbone, a popular Italian-American restaurant in Miami. It's one of Miami's hottest spots. There are just a few reasons why this place is so popular – quality of food, location, and services.

In January 2021, Major Food Group's Carbone opened in the South of the Fifth area, bringing the restaurant chain to Miami. Landing a table at Carbone is a challenging task.

As per "Timeout," "The city's hottest restaurant moved the party to Miami."

ForbesLife @ForbesLife Legendary New York restaurant Carbone is making a splash in Miami: on.forbes.com/6011HFs7B Legendary New York restaurant Carbone is making a splash in Miami: on.forbes.com/6011HFs7B https://t.co/JMjd7wNq3d

"Legendary New York restaurant Carbone is making a splash in Miami." - Forbes

Baseball fans are delighted to see Derek Jeter finally discussing his way of life, preferences, and dislikes. With his social media presence, regular interviews, and documentary, "The Captain," Jeter is now embracing the limelight after avoiding it for two decades.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far