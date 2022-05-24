"Monday motivation" - Alex Rodriguez gives a sneak peek into his intense workout regime; reveals the secret behind his stout physique

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez took to Twitter and gave a sneak peek into his intense workout regime to his 1.2 million followers, revealing the secret behind his stout physique. In the video Alex uploaded on Twitter, he is seen riding a stationary exercise bike to burn calories. He is also seen lifting dumbbells to strengthen muscles. A-Rod also does rope pulldowns to train his back and lifts weights effortlessly. Macho!

"Happy Monday" - @ Alex Rodriguez

There are days when Alex has a tight-packed schedule, and he cannot hit the gym. In that case, he chooses to work out at home instead of skipping the routine altogether, proving he is laser-focused on his workout regime.

"You could try this workout at home, even if you don’t have this equipment. You can use soup cans, detergent, anything at all instead of kettlebells." - @ A-Rod

The 14-time All-Star also works out on Sundays.

"Sunday Sweat." - @ A-Rod

Every day of the week provides an opportunity to get and stay fit.

"A-Rod Fit" on FitPlan App: An opportunity to train with Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez on FitPlan App

Rodriguez's "A-Rod Fit" fitness plan, accessible on the FitPlan app, gives you the chance to be taught by the man himself. The duration of the "A-Rod Fit" plan is 10 weeks and is suitable for all levels of fitness enthisiasts.

Alex Said, "Fitness is extremely important to me and I want to help you and the next generation feel better."

Alex added, "I use fitness as a tool to be my absolute best in everything that I do. That means it needs to fit into my life, or it’s not going to work. This program is designed for those who want to increase strength, build muscle, burn fat, and train like an athlete through efficient and effective workouts. No wasted movement, no wasted time. From the equipment, to the movements themselves, I’ve made sure that you can get a fantastic workout wherever life takes you. I have 4 full body workouts each week that includes dumbbells, barbells, and bodyweight movements. Each workout begins with strength exercises to build muscle and ends with a high intensity finisher to burn fat and improve cardio."

Even at the age of 46, Alex is putting in the effort to stay fit and fabulous and inspiring his millions of fans. When it comes to a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, he is at the top of the game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt