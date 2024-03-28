"Money laundering scheme!" - MLB fans in splits after Will Smith's deferred contract extension with the Dodgers

The LA Dodgers have handed their catcher, Will Smith, a 10-year, $140 million extension ahead of the start of the season. According to Fabian Ardaya, $50 million from the contract will be deferred and the $30 million signing bonus will be paid out over the next two years.

Smith will receive $15 million in November 2024 and the remaining $15 million in January 2024, per Mark Feinsand. Moreover, $5 million in salary every year will be paid between 2034-43.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This deal is synonymous with the Dodgers' contract strategy this offseason. The club's contract with Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez also include deferred payments for next decade.

This way, the club is trying to be competitive in the short term while distributing their payments through deferrals in the next decade. However, after hearing about another deferred contract coming from the club's front office, fans on X(formerly Twitter) could not help but poke fun at this new strategy.

"Money laundering scheme!" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"In a few years the Dodgers are going to go bankrupt with all this deferred money…," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Smith buying in on Dodgers' World Series aspirations

Will Smith, 29, has potentially been locked to serve the franchise for the next decade. The catcher has been a consistent presence in the Dodgers clubhouse ever since he made his debut in May 2019.

After being signed for the next decade, Smith said retiring with the Dodgers would mean a lot to him. He also mentioned that the Dodgers are best placed to win many World Series in this decade.

“I’ve loved being here since I got drafted in 2016,” Will Smith said Wednesday. “I don’t think I would be the player I am without being here. So for me to probably finish my career a Dodger means a lot. I couldn’t be happier and more excited moving forward.

"There’s no better organization that’s more committed to winning a World Series and that’s most important to me when it comes to baseball. I’m looking forward to these next 10 years.”

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers kick off their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Mar. 28. They are 1-1 after tying the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.