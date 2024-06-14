Mookie Betts' 50/50 Foundation boosts LA baseball & softball programs with $20,000 equipment donation

The 50/50 Foundation, founded by Mookie and Brianna Betts, donated over $20,000 of equipment to the greater Los Angeles area schools to grow their softball and baseball programs.

They partnered with Pitch In For Baseball & Softball (2005), a non-profit organization that aims to remove the equipment barrier for under-resourced kids around the globe. Wilson Ball Glove joined them as the equipment distributor.

Students from four LA schools were brought to Dodger Stadium, where they met the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts. They traveled to the ballpark and saw other Dodgers stars during live BP.

“We brought four schools from LA USD schools to give them sports equipment and to host them to experience a Dodger game. They got to come on the field and meet Mookie himself. They’re enjoying the game, walking around, enjoying BP, and having a good time,” a foundation member said.

Betts’ 50/50 Foundation works on financial and literacy programs for needy kids. They also host Mookie Betts Bowling Tournament, a charity event, where he showcases his stellar bowling skills to wow the fans.

What does Mookie Betts think of his 50/50 Foundation?

During his second annual bowling event earlier this year, host Mookie Betts gave an interview to SportsNet LA. the Dodger All-Star shared his idea behind the 50/50 Foundation and its aim for the welfare of society:

“This is really my wife’s thing and she kind of invited me. It’s good what she’s doing with the 50/50 Foundation. It’s awesome. All the money she’s raised, all the kids that she’s helped, all the smiles she’s put on peoples’ faces, that means so much to me.”

If not for the car accident he had in his childhood, baseball fans may never have met one of their favorite superstars. However, despite having a booming career in MLB, his passion for bowling never faded.

“This bowling event obviously means the world to me and my family that we get to do something like this and we’re blessed to have people come support it," Mookie Betts said. "It’s going to be a great time. A good party atmosphere, but competitive because there is bowling. It will be a great time.”

He’s helping the Dodgers win the World Series championship this season, with his new teammates Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez. With a 42-28 season record (only behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League), the Dodgers are leading the NL West Division.

