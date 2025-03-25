Mookie Betts ‘doing well’ as wife Brianna reveals promising health progress ahead of Dodgers’ home opener vs. Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts has been dealing with a serious illness. He initially thought it was a stomach bug, but he has lost over 20 pounds since feeling unwell.

Betts struggled to keep food down, and he spent much of his days throwing up. However, doctors could not pinpoint what exactly was wrong with him.

Despite losing over 20 pounds, the eight-time All-Star is starting to feel better. His wife, Brianna, shared an update on her Instagram account and thanked those who checked in on her husband.

Brianna assured fans that he was more than ready to get back on the field. There is no exact return date for Betts, but he is hoping to be ready to go later this week for Opening Day.

Betts mentioned in recent interviews that he did not feel bad other than his upset stomach. He stated he could do pretty much everything that he wanted to do, besides hold solid foods down.

The illness cost him his opportunity to play in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs. Now, he could miss Opening Day later this week if things do not go perfectly over the next two days.

Mookie Betts is expected to play in the final exhibition game for the Dodgers

Mookie Betts has started to feel better at just the right time. While he missed out on the Tokyo Series, he could be at shortstop for the Dodgers on Thursday for Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers.

He is slated to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Blue Crew takes on the Los Angeles Angels. This will be their final exhibition game before things get serious.

Playing in this final game could be huge for Betts. If he can show that the weight loss has not affected him, he could be ready to go for Thursday when games really start to matter.

If he cannot go for Opening Day, the club has options. Miguel Rojas has been taking over the shortstop duties while Betts has been trying to figure out his health. He would be the likely nod to get the start.

Freddie Freeman, who also sat out of the Tokyo Series, is expected to be in the lineup on Opening Day. He has been dealing with some rib discomfort, but was back in the lineup on Sunday.

