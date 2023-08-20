Mookie Betts drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-1 in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 19. Betts' two-run single to cap a three-run eighth inning helped the Dodgers win the first game with a score of 3-1. Despite being shut out until the eighth inning, the Dodgers still beat the Marlins.

LeBron James, the star of the LA Lakers, was in a suite with his family enjoying his night when Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the third inning of the night game, earning him a standing ovation.

According to Betts, they have spoken and met several times, and the salute was spontaneous.

Post-game, Mookie said, "Game recognize game and I had to try to show out for him."

After hitting his 34th home run of the year in the fifth inning, Betts saluted James as he crossed home plate, and the NBA star reciprocated. Betts has five multi-home run games so far this year.

Mookie Betts career highlights

American second baseman and outfielder Mookie Betts plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the US national team. He was formerly a member of the Boston Red Sox. He made MLB history in 2018 by becoming the first player to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, Batting Title and World Series in the same season while playing for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox selected Betts in the first round of the 2011 draft, and he made his MLB debut in the 2014 campaign, playing both second base and the outfield. He started playing center field for the Red Sox in 2014 before switching to right field in 2016.

Betts plays professional tenpin bowling for the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) in addition to baseball. In the 2017 World Series of Bowling, he bowled a perfect game.