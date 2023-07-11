Mookie Betts' participation in the MLB Home Run Derby was itself a pleasant surprise for all baseball fans. He gave everyone a bigger surprise as he didn't take a timeout during his first-round matchup.

The MLB Home Run Derby pits some of the best power hitters in the league. Mookie Betts was one of eight batters who squared off against each other in a knockout tournament where players get a minimum of three minutes of regulation time along with a mandatory thirty seconds bonus. A 45-second time-out can be taken by the players.

Usually, all players go for the timeout as it gives them a break in the middle to regain their composure and start hitting again. But for the LA Dodgers utility player that wasn't the case as Betts didn't take the timeout.

He reasoned later why he chose not to take one:

"It wouldn't have helped", he laughed and said after his round.

Betts lost the round to eventual champion Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who outnumbered the former MVP by hitting 26 home runs to his 11.

Mookie Betts was appreciated for stepping out of his comfort zone

The general consensus on social media is that they were happy to see a popular face like Mookie Betts step out of his familiar environment and participate in the Home Run Derby. Regardless of his efforts, the All-Star has already shown his prowess in the games that matter.

The 30-year-old has hit 26 home runs already this season. In the last two games in the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, Betts hit two consecutive leadoff homers to reach ten leadoff blasts this season, joining Bobby Bonds as the only other player in MLB to hit as many before the All-Star break in 1973.

Betts hit a career-high 35 home runs last season and is well on his pace to better that.

