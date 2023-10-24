Mookie Betts' exquisite vacation with family at $4,000,000,000 Baha Mar resort: "My Fam and I love the Bahamas"

The only player in Major League Baseball history to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting crown, and World Series all in the same season, Mookie Betts, is currently spending time with his family.

Betts posted an Instagram video with his family having fun at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas on Instagram. As per a report by NY Times, the resort's development cost was around $4 billion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

My fam and I love The Bahamas! Before baseball is back in full effect (hopefully sooner than later), we booked a family vacay and stayed at @bahamarresorts ! Definitely a trip for the books! - mookiebetts

In the video, Mookie and his family enjoy fountain shows, swimming rides, golf, and create memories before the next baseball season.

Mookie Betts Family

Betts' mother, Diana Benedict, was his first Little League baseball coach. He married his longtime girlfriend, Brianna Hammond, and they welcomed their daughter, Kynlee Ivory Betts, in 2018. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and had a son named Kaj Lynn Betts in April 2023.

Happy berfdey to the dopest baby momma/wife/bestie of all time! I LOVE YOU!!! - mookiebetts

❤️ - mookiebetts

Mookie Betts' baseball career

Betts made his Red Sox debut in 2014, hitting his first grand slam in a triumph over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He became the Red Sox's youngest player in 49 years to hit a grand slam at the age of 21.

Mookie is a seven-time All-Star and won two World Series championships, one in 2018 and another in 2020. In 2018, he was named the AL MVP. He has also earned two All-MLB First Team awards and one All-MLB Second Team award.

In 2021, he made his debut with the LA Dodgers. Due to injuries and underwhelming performances among the Dodgers infielders in 2023, Mookie Betts showed his flexibility by playing a substantial amount of second base.

He also played shortstop for the first time ever in a game against the Chicago Cubs. As the leadoff batter on August 7, 2023, Betts hit his fifth grand slam home run of his career, tying a Major League record.