Mookie Betts gets honest about 'playing downhill' post Dodgers' 5-3 win vs. Rockies

After losing three straight series in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers started with a win against the Colorado Rockies and Mookie Betts emphasized the importance of taking an early lead. The 32-year-old infielder blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to give L.A. an early lead which ultimately helped them win the game 5-3. Having recorded his fourth homer of the season, Betts opened up about their recent run of bad form and how the team is eager to start on the front foot and win games.

Ad

After Mookie Betts' two-run blast in the first inning, Shohei Ohtani extended the Dodgers' lead with a solo home run in the third inning. Will Smith added two more runs on the board with a RBI single in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. While the Rockies fought back with a Kyle Farmer RBI double and Hunter Goodman two-run homer, it wasn't enough to catch the Dodgers.

Speaking to Kirsten Watson on SportsNetLA after the game, Mookie Betts shared his thoughts on the team's mentality and importance of scoring first in a game:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just stepping over the plate, I haven't been feeling that great. Really as a team, we haven't been doing too hot so just trying to get going early and fortunately it went over the fence. It's super important, any time we can jump ahead, I feel like we've been playing from behind a lot. So, playing downhill is always going to be a lot easier."

Ad

"It was just that, you know, turn the page and get back to Dodgers baseball. We're all out here trying to make it happen. We understand we're not playing great but the guys are out here trying to make it happen, I think we got to go the other way and just let it happen."

Ad

After the Dodgers went unbeaten in the first eight games of the season, they lost three back-to-back series against the Phillies, the Nationals and the Cubs. They now hold a 12-6 record after winning their first game against the Rockies and will be looking to secure the series.

Mookie Betts gives his take on Dustin May's return to fitness after earning first win of the season

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May returned to MLB action for the first time since 2023 after a series of surgeries kept him out of action for almost two years. After finally making his return earlier this month, May earned his first win of the season on Monday. Speaking on the pitcher's progress this season, Mookie Betts said (via Claudia Gestro):

Ad

"D-May has been awesome. Even since I've met him before the injuries and all, he's a fierce competitor. I think this time around he really understands what it takes, how to stay healthy, what kind of pitcher he is."

Expand Tweet

May pitched six innings on the night, giving up three hits and one runs while recording seven strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More