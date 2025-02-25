Mookie Betts gets honest about why he doesn't show off World Series rings

Mookie Betts won his career's third ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year as they beat the New York Yankees in the World Series. Even though he has won two in the past, he has never attempted to wear it due to logistical reasons.

Ad

Championship rings are part of North American sports history. All four of the top leagues, give rings to their players and their staff rings as memorabilia if they win a title. The Dodgers will be presented with their 2024 World Series rings on March 27 during pregame festivities ahead of the home opener.

Speaking during Dodgers' Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres, Betts said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I may try and wear this one, you know. I haven't worn any of them cuase I'm scared, you know? I'm scared to walk around with... I'm a little guy, it's a big ring. I'm a little guy, I can't... you know, there's not a whole lot I can do if somebody comes and tries to get this ring off me.

Ad

Trending

"So, there it is, you know? So, I'm just going to... I'm going to keep it in a safe somewhere."

Ad

Mookie Betts dismisses concerns over his move to shortstop, clears air about lack of opportunity in Boston

Padres stars Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts recently commented on Betts' transition back to the shortstop position. They said that as a proven Gold Glove winning outfielder Betts didn't need to switch over to the infield. Bogaerts, who was his former teammate at Boston, said, via USA Today:

Ad

“I don’t know why he’d want to do that. I don’t know, man, it’s crazy what he’s trying to do. He’s a Gold Glover. He’s such a good outfielder. Why go play such a demanding position? It takes so much of a toll on your body.

“He would have been a great second baseman for us, but Dustin Pedroia was there. So he went to right field where he was spectacular. I just think he’s always had that itch of coming back to the infield."

Ad

However, Betts made it clear that had he gotten the opportunity with the Red Sox he could have switched over early on his career.

“I think I would have been really good," Betts said, “but I never had the opportunity. I couldn’t throw then either. Nobody told me how to throw then.

"And for myself, I didn’t think I could do it either. There was no positivity instilled in me. When I was moved to right field, I believed in myself, and got pretty good out there. So, I’m taking the same concept. I got the opportunity now. And I’m going to make the best of it."

Ad

Betts was already given a nod in the shortstop position last season before he injured his thumb and had to take a lower workload and was pushed back to his original right field position.

He will hope to give a Gold Glove winning performance in the diamond this year that will make him the first player to win the defensive award both in the outfield and infield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback