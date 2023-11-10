Mookie Betts, the star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, added another accolade to his impressive career by winning his sixth Silver Slugger Award. This prestigious award, given to the best offensive players at each position in both the American and National Leagues, recognized Betts’ outstanding performance among National League oufielders.

Expand Tweet

What sets Betts’ achievements apart this year is his exceptional versatility. Not only was he a top-three finisher for the outfield Silver Slugger, but he also secured a spot among the top utility players. This nod to versatility highlights Betts’ flexibility, as he not only patrolled his usual right field but also made starts at second base and even saw his first major league action at shortstop during the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah that postseason slug was something else." - Trolled one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Betts’ offensive numbers for the season were nothing short of spectacular. He boasted a batting line of .307/.408/.579, coupled with a career-high 39 home runs and 107 RBIs. Notably, he set a major league record by driving in 107 runs from the leadoff spot - A testament to his ability to impact the game from any position in the batting order.

The Dodgers couldn’t make it past the NLDS despite having a 100 wins season.

However, Dodgers fans, not happy with their team’s performance in the postseason, have been critical about Betts’ recent accolade, as he seemed to be out of touch during the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Guess they don’t consider the playoffs." - Added another Dodgers fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This Silver Slugger win further cements Betts’ legacy as one of the premier offensive players in the league. With six Silver Sluggers to his name, including three during his four years with the Dodgers, Betts stands among the franchise’s elite. His consistent excellence at the plate has solidified his place in Dodgers history, trailing only Mike Piazza in the number of Silver Slugger Awards for the team.

Betts’ remarkable feat of winning two Silver Sluggers in one year is not unprecedented, with J.D. Martinez achieving the same feat in 2018. The Dodgers outfielder’s ability to contribute at a high level across multiple positions showcases his exceptional kill set and adds another chapter to his storied career.

As Betts receives his three-foot tall Silver Slugger trophy from Louisville Slugger, fashioned in the shape of a bat, adorned with his custom engraving and the names of fellow winners, it serves as a tangible symbol of his offensive prowess and contribution to the Dodgers’ success.