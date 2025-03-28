Mookie Betts gives touching tribute to Kobe Bryant on Opening Day in LA

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts joined his club for the home opener after a scary illness. For weeks, he was unable to keep food down and lost over 20 pounds, but he was able to recover from his symptoms.

He looked good when he took the field. You would not have been able to tell that he spent the last few weeks by the toilet. He was smooth, and he did not look sluggish at all.

While playing in Los Angeles, he knows better than most the legacy that NBA legend Kobe Bryant left on the community. When he took the field in the first inning, people quickly noticed the homage he paid to the five-time NBA champion.

Betts came to the field rocking a custom A2000 with Kobe's No. 8 on the webbing. It also had the gold accents that really made this glove shine under the bright lights.

Kobe Bryant is arguably the best basketball player who has ever stepped onto the court. His list of career accomplishments and accolades is about as long as a grocery list, with 18-time All-Star being at the top.

Unfortunately, Bryant would pass away early in 2020. He, alongside his daughter Gianna and a few others, lost their life when the helicopter they were on crashed into a mountain in Calabasas.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers had a great team victory during the opener

Los Angeles Dodgers - Teoscar Hernandez and Mookie Betts (Photo via IMAGN)

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers played in front of a packed crowd on Thursday. Everybody wanted their chance to see their favorite team for the home opener the year after they won the World Series. While the Detroit Tigers played great, they were not enough to take down the Blue Crew.

L.A. got out to a quick 1-0 lead after Tommy Edman's solo shot to center field. However, Detroit would strike back two innings later after Blake Snell threw a wild pitch that scored Spencer Torkelson.

Manual Margot would go on to hit a sacrifice fly to give Detroit the lead, but that would be it. Teoscar Hernandez delivered big with a three-run home run that scored Mookie Betts. Shohei Ohtani would then go on to hit a solo shot himself.

L.A. went on to beat Detroit by a score of 5-4. They are now 3-0 to start the new year and will look to get another win against Detroit on Friday.

