Mookie Betts glove incident-fame Yankees fan reveals disturbing package sent to him & his parents after World Series controversy

During Game 4 of the World Series, Mookie Betts caught a fly ball near the right-field foul wall, and two fans attempted to make sure he didn't catch it. They were eventually tossed from the game after it was ruled that they did interfere by holding Betts' arm and trying to pry the ball free. They were also banned for life following the series.

There were two fans involved, but Austin Capobianco, who primarily interacted with Betts during the now-infamous catch, has gotten the bulk of the public's ire.

That recently was revealed to be in the form of a mailed package full of human feces. He and his family tried to determine who it came from to return to sender, but it was sent through a company that specializes in keeping that a secret.

The controversial fan said via The Daily Mail:

"All the stuff my family has had to deal with because of me. The nonstop phone calls. The people sending me pictures of their ugly-looking penises. The packages."

Capobianco's brother, Darren, was the other fan. He revealed that at the time of the incident, Betts was furiously swearing at them. Austin revealed that he knew at the time that it was a bad situation, but he didn't yet grasp just how bad.

What Mookie Betts would say to the fans who interfered with him

Though the New York Yankees would go on to win that game of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts wrapped it up in Game 5 in Yankee Stadium.

Mookie Betts won the World Series (Imagn)

After the fact, Kevin Hart asked Betts what he would say to those fans. Via The Daily Mail, he said:

"I would really say 'F*** you guys.' I get them trying to get the ball. Cool. But you tried to grab my s***. I was in the moment. So I thought about throwing a ball at them. And then I realized, 'Mook, you ain't gonna do s***. Go back to right field."

Betts was furious during the play, but eventually forced himself to calm back down and go about the game.

