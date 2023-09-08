Mookie Betts Injury Update: Health status and recovery timeline of Dodgers star spotted on crutches

Los Angeles Dodgers fans received an injury scare as star outfielder Mookie Betts suffered a foot injury during a game against the Miami Marlins. The incident occurred when Betts fouled a ball off his foot during the first inning of the game. Despite the initial discomfort, Betts continued to play until the eighth inning, showcasing his dedication.

After the game, Betts was seen leaving LoanDepot Park on crutches, sparking concerns among fans and team officials. Thankfully, initial X-Rays came back negative, providing a glimmer of hope for his speedy recovery.

When is Mookie Betts expected to return to action?

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Betts is expected to miss at least three games, including the weekend series against Washington Nationals, but he is hopeful to return to action on Monday for the series starter against division rivals, San Diego Padres.

30-year-old Betts has been having an outstanding season, hitting .314 with a career high 38 home runs and 99 RBIs, making him a frontrunner in the MVP race.

Bett’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Dodgers, who currently hold a commanding 13-game lead in the NL West. However, with their comfortable division lead and a six-game deficit in the race for the NL’s top seed, the team has the luxury of not rushing their star player back into the lineup. All eyes will be on Betts as he works towards a swift recovery, with Dodgers fans hoping he can continue his exceptional season and potentially add another trophy to his collection.