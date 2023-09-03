Mookie Betts has been one of baseball's hottest players as of late. Through 128 games, he is hitting .315/.409/.619 with 38 home runs and 98 RBIs. He has put his name in the hat to win the National League MVP.

Betts leads the National League in slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS+. His .315 batting average is the second-highest of his career, and he has been a reason for the Los Angeles Dodgers' success this season.

Given the track that he is on, some are starting to put his name up there with some of the game's best players. Big-name sportscaster Rich Eisen believes that Betts has had a better career than Mike Trout.

"He's got a better career than Mike Trout," said Rich Eisen.

Eisen speaks highly of Mookie Betts. He believes that Betts could be the best athlete in America. He plays both the outfield and infield and is an exceptional bowler.

Betts is coming off one of the greatest months anybody in the history of the game has ever had. He hit .455 with 11 home runs in August. He led the Dodgers to an absurd 24-win month. Betts is just the third player to hit over .450, with 50 hits and 10 home runs. The other two players are Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to make postseason magic

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rocking this season. They hold the best record in the National League West at 83-51. They hold a commanding 13.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Multiple players have played well this season for the Dodgers, alongside Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman is having another monster season at the plate. Through 134 games, he has hit .338/.414/.583 with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs.

The Dodgers just signed Kolten Wong a few weeks ago and are planning to select him to the big league roster. Wong has stated that he has revitalized his swing and is ready to be a team player when his name is called.

On the pitching side, Los Angeles is just as dominant. They are led by their ace Clayton Kershaw, followed by Julio Urias, Bobby Miller, Ryan Yarbrough, and the newly acquired Lance Lynn.

This is a team that other teams will want to stay away from in the postseason. From the offense to pitching, the Dodgers have it all.