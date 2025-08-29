  • home icon
Mookie Betts locked in for pickleball game after Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas give their two cents in hilarious coaching session

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:53 GMT
On Thursday, Mookie Betts and former Boston Red Sox star JD Martinez were spotted at a pickleball tournament where they contested as players. Meanwhile, Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas were also present, but most probably as spectators.

A clip of Betts practicing pickleball can be seen. He was in a white T-shirt, a white cap and gray shorts. In another clip, he can be seen being advised by Rojas and Freeman.

"I'm going to play one game of pickleball today. I'm excited. That's what I look like after a game of pickleball," Rojas joked.

At the same time, Martinez appeared in a video, shaking hands with his former teammate Mookie Betts. Freeman can be heard saying:

"I got hurt riding on a bus. I can't imagine playing. You're going to win."
Mookie Betts gives Dodgers "A+" after completing sweep against the Reds

A day before the pickleball tournament, Mookie Betts played against the Cincinnati Reds in the third and final game of the series. Shohei Ohtani had the best pitching night of the season as he struck out nine in five innings, in which he allowed only one earned run on two hits and two walks.

After the Reds took a 1-0 lead on a solo shot by Noelvi Marte in the third inning, the Dodgers bounced back with a four-run inning in the fourth. Ohtani had a leadoff single followed by a pair of two-run singles by Kike Hernandez and Dalton Rushing.

Justin Wrobleski made a big out to get out of a jam in the seventh inning for the Dodgers. Michael Conforto's 10th home run of the season came in the eighth inning, as the Dodgers extended their lead to 5-1.

Betts, who drew a walk while going hitless in three plate appearances, posted highlights of the series, which saw the Dodgers register 7-0, 6-3 and 5-1 wins in that order. He captioned the post:

"A+ on the group project 💪🏽"

Betts this season has hit .247, along with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman is hitting .302 along with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs.

