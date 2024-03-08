Mookie Betts News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calls former MVP's shift to shortstop "permanent, for now"

As Opening Day rapidly approaches, it appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers have new plans for superstar Mookie Betts. The ultra-talented Betts is proving yet again that he can do anything as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says that the former MVP will shift to shortstop.

"#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called Mookie Betts’ move to shortstop “permanent, for now.” Gavin Lux will get all of his reps at second base moving forward." - @juanctoribio

When asked about the switch, Roberts called the move, "permanent, for now." The move comes in the wake of the team's concerns regarding the defense of Gavin Lux, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Lux will move to second base, the spot where Mookie Betts was scheduled to play this upcoming season.

While it is perfectly understandable that Gavin Lux may be rusty after missing all of last season with a torn ACL, the Los Angeles Dodgers are clearly not messing around. Few teams will have as much pressure to succeed this season as the Dodgers, and ironing out their defensive questions at shortstop could be the difference between winning and losing.

Luckily for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have one of the most versatile players in the MLB on their roster. Mookie Betts has proven time and time again that he can play anywhere on the diamond. After beginning his career in the outfield with the Boston Red Sox, Betts has been able to fill in for multiple positions for the Dodgers following his acquisition.

It remains to be seen how long Mookie Betts will remain at shortstop

Even though Roberts called the move "permanent, for now," he was non-committal on whether or not it would last all season or not. There is a possibility that Lux could still return to shortstop or the team could look on the open market for a replacement. No matter what the team team does, it's clear that losing is not an option for the club following their historic offseason.

Few notable shortstops are remaining on the free agent market, so if the Dodgers are looking to bolster the position, they may need to look to the trade market.

"Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux currently has a case of the yips. This has sparked yet another discussion about the Brewers trading Willy Adames, if the price is right." - @TylerKoerth

One of the most common names brought up in trade rumors is Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers. Though it remains unclear what the Brew Crew will do with the veteran, a trade to the Dodgers is not unrealistic.

