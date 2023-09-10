The Los Angeles Dodgers fans will love the news of star slugger Mookie Betts' swift recovery. The MVP contender was seen exiting the game against the Miami Marlins on crutches on Thursday.

Fans feared the worst for the red-hot slugger after he was pictured leaving the game on crutches. Betts was hit on the leg by a foul ball during his first at-bat against the Marlins.

While the initial X-ray on Thursday ruled out any major injury concern to the MLB superstar, the Dodgers sent Betts for further scans on Friday. The scans showed a minor bone bruise on the left foot without any structural damage. Betts said:

“It’s just a bruise. Bruises hurt, for sure. But it’s just a bruise.”

“It just kind of progressively got worse throughout the game. Towards the end, we got a big enough lead and I just asked, 'Could I get off of it?' It really blew up when I took my shoe off, the swelling and stuff. The adrenaline kind of calmed down, and the swelling and stuff kind of went, too. It just hurt really bad.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not keen on rushing back Mookie Betts

While Betts played down talks of concerns surrounding injury, the Dodgers will be in no rush to get him back in the lineup, especially with the division title almost in the bag.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that it is hard for him to keep the players away from the action as they always try to compete for their respective franchises.

“These guys are designed and want to play and compete," Roberts said. "I remember in (2021) … when (Max) Muncy, the last game of the season, that collision. Things are going to happen. Somebody’s got to play. Certainly, there’s a lot of coaches and managers in that spot. But you can’t let that bleed into decision-making. I just don’t believe that.”

The NL West leaders lost the second game of the series 7-6 against the Washington Nationals despite a spirited late performance. They will be without Betts for the rubber game on Sunday night.