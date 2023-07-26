Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, opened up about his regrets regarding the decision to participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

The MLB Home Run Derby showcased some of the best power hitters in the League. Betts was one of eight players who faced off against each other in the knockout tournament.

In the game, players get a minimum of three minutes of regulation time along with a mandatory thirty seconds bonus time. Additionally, a 45-second time-out can be taken by the players.

Betts finished last in the Annual Slug Fest with only 11 home runs registered in the first round during the All-Star week. His low score in the Home Run Derby came as a surprise to fans and followers alike who are more used to see his World Series prowess and competitive expertise.

Mookie Betts shared with the Massachusetts Sports

“The Home Run Derby was probably the worst idea I’ve had in a long time. I’m just not built that way. I know how to hit line drives, and occasionally they go over the fence. … I’m just not built that way. It’s for the big boys, for sure.” – Betts said in a recent interview with the Massachusetts Sports.

Betts has also mentioned that despite this attempt at the HR Derby being a miss, he would still like to give it some more chances, hoping to better his score someday in the future.

Mookie Betts looking forward to surpass his career-high home run record

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double during the first inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts has registered 26 homers in this MLB season. In his previous two games in the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, he hit two back-to-back leadoff homers to reach ten leadoff home runs this season. He thereby joined Boddy Bonds as the only other player in the league to have hit as many homers before the All-Star break in 1973.

Last season Betts hit his career’s highest home run and this season he is looking forward to surpass that.

