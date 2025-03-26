Mookie Betts reunites with Mike Trout in a heartwarming moment ahead of Dodgers vs. Angels Spring Training finale

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Angels slugger Mike Trout are two of the biggest names in MLB for the last decade and so. Both will be the first ballot of Hall of Famers in the future and are in the final few years of their career.

Ad

While Trout is searching for his first World Series title, Betts is entering this season to defend the title he won in 2024.

On Tuesday, Betts and Trout met each other for the spring training finale at Angel Stadium. Ahead of the game, Betts entered the Angels' dugout where Trout was having a discussion with podcaster Chris Rose. The two went ahead and had a heartwarming hug.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It was a return game for Betts, who had been battling a stomach bug and missed the Tokyo Series due to it.

How did Mookie Betts and Mike Trout perform in their final spring training rodeo?

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts both participated in the game. Trout made two plate appearances, walking once and striking out once. He played in the spot of the designated hitter and was replaced by JD Davis.

Ad

On the other hand, Betts played five innings at shortstop and went 0-for-3 at the plate. Betts, who is uncertain for the Opening Day game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, will face live pitching on Wednesday’s off-day. The Dodgers will take a keen eye on him before deciding on whether to play him in the home opener.

“I think it's more of a day-to-day situation,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “In the conversations that I've had with Mookie, had with the training staff, the coaching staff, everyone feels that for today, the right thing for him to do is to take three at-bats versus not playing.

Ad

"And then tomorrow, do the simulated [game] and then we'll see where we’re at for Opening Day.”

According to MLB.com, Betts' weight has dropped from 175 to 157 pounds. However, the recovery has been great in the last couple of days, with the shortstop able to digest the food properly.

“The strength testing that he's done speaks to his strength, where it's at, which is a good thing,” Roberts added. “We've managed the dehydration. He's holding food down the last couple days. So all signs pointed towards where we've turned a corner, and we feel good about where he's at before tonight.”

It remains to be seen if Mookie Betts can turn up for the home opener at Dodger Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback