Mookie Betts reveals his 'dream golf foursome' ft. Tiger Woods as he enjoys taking a swing during offseason

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts is a man of many talents. While being one of the top-rated players in the league, baseball is not the only sport where he turns heads.

Betts can be found playing various sports during the winter months. He is an avid bowler and loves to play sports like basketball, pickleball, and golf.

Betts is currently working on his golf game as many others do during their breaks from work. He was recently asked what would be his ideal foursome, and it took the slugger a bit to answer.

"A dream golf foursome. Yeah, give me a second to think of some golfers that I would want to play golf with," said Betts.

It took Betts a few holes to think of his answer. However, he was able to give his answer, and it may surprise a few fans.

"I'm thinking Tiger [Woods], Steph [Curry], and Big Papi [David Ortiz] - He would bring the fun. Tiger, Steph, and Big Papi. I'm making some calls! 'We're going to make it happen, guys!" said Betts.

Betts envisions the perfect foursome being him, Tiger Woods, Steph Curry, and David Ortiz. Woods is likely in everyone's dream group, but the addition of Curry and Ortiz is surprising. That certainly would be one entertaining group to watch.

Mookie Betts to host third annual bowling tournament in February

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts (Photo via IMAGN)

In 2023, Mookie Betts hosted a bowling tournament. The tournament was a charity bowling tournament for the 50/50 Foundation, a foundation started by Betts and his wife to help underprivileged kids.

The tournament was a success, so they hosted another one last year. Now, they have their eyes set on their third annual tournament set to kick off in late February.

Not only does the tournament raise money for a good cause, it gives fans an opportunity to see some professional athletes out of their element. However, that was not the case for Bobby Miller who knocked down those pins with authority.

Bowling is something that Betts holds close to his heart. He bowled competitively in high school and could certainly make a case for becoming a pro in the sport if not for currently being an eight-time All-Star.

Betts has bowled five perfect games throughout his career. According to the PBA, since 1967, there have only been 35 televised games where pros bowled a perfect game.

