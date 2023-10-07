LA Dodgers' star slugger Mookie Betts stepped in to interrupt Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's press conference on Friday to give him a hug. The former Boston Red Sox duo will face each other in the National League Division Series over the next few days, with both having immense respect for each other.

Mookie Betts mentioned that the former Red Sox manager played a huge role in his development as a player. Recently, he interrupted Torey Lovullo's press conference:

“Sorry guys, I gotta give him a hug, he raised me.”

Mookie Betts was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014. During his minor league years and his move into the major leagues, Lovullo was the Boston bench coach before going on to become the interim manager in 2015. The Dodgers star holds his former coach in very high regard and has been vocal about his respect for him.

Lovullo has since gone on to become the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and is now in the postseason for the second time since taking the job in 2017. They put in a solid performance to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series but now face a daunting task against the NL West leader.

Nonetheless, it was a heartwarming sight to see the former colleagues greet each other ahead of the clash.

Mookie Betts ready to lead the Dodgers to the World Series

Since joining the Dodgers in 2020, Mookie Betts has slowly grown in confidence and has become the face of the organization. After making an unbelievable start to his Dodgers career, he seems to have now settled into the role of a leader.

He seems more comfortable expressing himself in front of teammates and fans, leading by example, and trying to lift the morale. Another example of his commitment was seen on Friday as he was the last one on the pitch on Friday, practicing grounders at second base.

From the looks of it, the slugger smells a chance to challenge for another World Series title and is more than willing to go the distance.