The Dodgers' offense has underperformed significantly in the first two games of the NLDS. They were beaten convincingly by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a strong showing by their rotation and bullpen, limiting the Dodgers to just four runs.

Much of the criticism has been meted out to the veterans in the lineup – Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman – who have been lacking the same prowess they showed during the regular season. Both stalwarts in the Dodgers lineup have gone 1-13 in both games together.

Betts had a stellar showing as the leadoff hitter for LA. He notched up plenty of records this season from the No. 1 position. He had been incredibly good at converting set plays, recording the most RBIs as a leadoff hitter in MLB history. Moreover, he also set the Dodgers record for most home runs from the leadoff position, part of his 39 home runs throughout the regular season.

As for Freeman, even he piled on his success as the lineup's primary contact hitter. He has not only shown his ability to get on base but even record extra bases. Freeman set the record for most doubles in a season by anyone in MLB history.

Both players averaged well above .300 and were expected to carry the form into the postseason. But that hasn't been the case yet. Taking responsibility for the team's lackluster performance so far, Betts talked about the situation in a post-game interview:

"For me and Freddie, that’s kind of our role and we’re not doing it. I take ownership in that. We just have to figure out a way, man. There are no excuses."

Dodgers unable to convert run-scoring opportunities

In the second game of the series, the Dodgers had a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the sixth innings. However, they were only able to get a solitary RBI. The tying run was on base as the Dbacks only led by 4-1. This highlights their inability to make it big when most required.

To convert these clutch plays they would require players like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to take some leadership in the clubhouse as the series moves to Arizona.