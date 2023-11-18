Mookie Betts teams up with Brotherhood Crusade and SoCalGas for the holidays, distributes 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to South Los Angeles families

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is an exceptional slugger on the diamond and a huge name in the MLB world. Thanksgiving is around the corner and Betts found a way to give back to society and help families in South LA.

Mookie Betts collaborated with Brotherhood Crusade and SoCalGas to distribute meals to 1,500 families in South Los Angeles.

Brotherhood Crusade is a 50-year-old, non-profit organization that has a vision to improve the lives of underprivileged members of the community. SoCalGas, a subsidiary of Sempra, is a company providing natural gas to Southern California and Los Angeles.

The 1,500 turkeys and desserts will make a huge difference and help families have a great Thanksgiving, encapturing the spirit of the holiday.

Mookie Betts couldn't push the Dodgers in the 2023 postseason

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated and clinched the National League West with a whopping 100 wins, they failed to make the World Series. Securing a second seed in the regular season, the Dodgers advanced to the National League Division series without having to go through the Wild Card Series.

However, the Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Division Series, which led to their exit from the postseason. Los Angeles was placed second in the National League, behind only the Atlanta Braves by four games.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw, the stars of the Dodgers lineup, underwhelmed in the postseason. As such, the Arizona Diamondbacks eased past them (4-2, 4-2, and 11-2) in the Division Series, ending the Dodgers season.

Betts was phenomenal in the regular season and his 39 home runs and .300+ batting average dominated the league. However, Betts recorded no home runs in the 2023 postseason and in 11 At Bats, he failed to record a single hit.

