PICTURE: Mookie Betts turns heads in chic brown co-ed fit for newest photoshoot

Mookie Betts added another World Series ring, the third of his career, after winning with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Now in the offseason, Betts recently announced his partnership with a sporting goods manufacturing company.

After missing much of the middle of the season due to a finger injury, Betts turned it up a notch in the postseason. He batted .290 with 18 hits, four homers, 16 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 16 games. Since he is among the Dodgers core signed long term, he can expect more glory to come his way and potentially fill all five of his fingers with World Series rings.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers outfielder announced his partnership with Bat Wrap. Betts is wearing a coordinated dark outfit and a white beanie.

"We’ve kept this under wraps.. 🦇 Excited about my partnership with Bat Wrap," Betts wrote in caption.

The brand sells bats and is an official MLB product as per their social media bio. They are waiting for patent approval which will help them customize your bat and gear.

Miguel Rojas excited for Mookie Betts to return to infield

Mookie Betts' tenure with the Dodgers has made him a versatile fielder on defense. Traditionally a right fielder, Betts was asked to play infield, in second base or shortstop, when the 2024 season started. This comes after the Dodgers used him in the infield in the late stretch of the 2023 season.

Betts primarily played shortstop since Gavin Lux was struggling. However, after he fractured his finger, the Dodgers had to change their plans. Upon his return a few months later, Betts returned to right field and stayed there till the end of the season.

In the recent MLB GM meetings, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said that Mookie Betts will return to infield next season to the delight of Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas. (Start at 20:55)

“Knowing that Mookie is going to be back, it makes me happy," Miguel Rojas told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "It makes me excited to keep working with him and to keep going at it with Mookie at short and second base, because I know how much better he got when the time was there.

"Imagine now that we can work in the offseason. He's going to be working on his own throughout this time, and he's going to be really good at whenever he has to play.”

This means Mookie Betts will have the offseason and subsequent Spring Training to work on his infield defense and work his chemistry with fellow infield players.

