Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow, Corey Seager & other MLB stars choose their favorite minor league city 

Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow, Corey Seager, Shane Bieber, David Fry and many other MLB stars partook in a fun question-answer session with Jomboy Media. The interviewer linked up with players across various training fields and dugouts to ask them to reveal their favorite minor league cities that they have played in.

The video was shared on their official Instagram account on Tuesday. Some of the responses by the former and current ballplayers were as follows:

"Probably Charleston, South Carolina," said Glasnow.

"The Trash Pandas, Rocket City," said David Fry.

"Birmingham," said Marcus Semien.

"Triple A in Denver. It was Denver Bears back then," said Terry Francona.

"Davenport, Iowa, cause its was sick," said Vinnie Pasquantino.

"Quad cities, becasue I got to room with Vinnie. Yeah, Davenport, Iowa," said Michael Massey.

Here's a look at some more responses:

"Greenville, South Carolina. I raked there," said Betts.

"I'll go with Vegas. Do I have to explain?," said Max Muncy.

"Durham, North Carolina," said Stephen Vogt.

"Chattanooga, Tennessee," said Corey Seager.

"Triple A OKC was pretty fun," said Kike Hernandez.

Take a look at the whole video here:

Mookie Betts and Tyler Glasnow have started the 2025 MLB campaign on a high note. The LA Dodgers are 6-0 for the season, currently playing a series against the Atlanta Braves.

Glasnow started game 1 of the series on Monday and picked up a convincing win as he pitched five shutout innings and struck eight batters in the process.

Despite missing the Tokyo Series, Betts was back in the Dodgers lineup for Opening Day and has been amazing in his offensive productions ever since. He has .385 batting average, two home runs, four RBIs and 1.275 OPS so far this season.

Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow and other Dodgers stars will be hoping to repeat last year's feat in 2025

The LA Dodgers were consistent and ruthless in their approach throughout the 2024 season. Their might only grew stronger as the season progressed and they were able to claim the eighth Fall Classic title in franchise history.

This season, they boast one of the most dominant rotations in the league with the likes of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. The star-studded roster is further complemented by their batting lineup, which includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez and more.

After the series against the Braves, the Dodgers will be hitting the road to play two back-to-back series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals.

