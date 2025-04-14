Mookie Betts' wife Brianna beams as daughter Kynlee tackles her 'first work day'

LA Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts's daughter Kynlee had her "first work day" with Dodgers Community Relations member Karla Maynez.

On Sunday, Maynez posted an Instagram story alongside Kynlee who looked adorable in a white lab coat adorned with pastel stars.

"Thanks for letting Kyn have her first work day!" Maynez wrote.

Betts' wife, Brianna, reposted the story with a heartfelt message.

"Love my girl so much!" Brianna wrote.

Betts and Brianna are parents to two children. Kynlee was born in November 2018 while her brother Kaj was born in April 2023.

In a video on Betts' YouTube channel in December 2023, he shared how his children add meaning to his life.

"It was a little bit easier to go to work and know that you have something to play for, someone that's really depending on you outside of you and your wife," Betts said.

Mookie Betts reveals Kynlee helps her mend fights with Brianna

Like any couple, Mookie Betts and Brianna sometimes have disagreements. However, Brianna makes sure her feelings are relayed to the shortstop via their daughter Kynlee.

"If I hurt her feelings, Brianna makes sure that Kynlee comes and tells me that I hurt her feelings and why I hurt her feelings," Betts said in November, via the 'Dear Fathers' podcast.

Betts also said that it's his responsibility as a "girl dad" to use his relationship with Brianna to make sure Kynlee knows what a good relationship looks like.

"Now, it's my job to set an example of the relationship I want (Kynlee) to have," Betts said.

On Kynlee's first birthday, Betts referred to her as the "meaning of love."

"Kynlee Ivory Betts was born on November 6th 2018! This day is forever engraved in my heart. You’ve come into this world and have shown me what the meaning of “love” is. It’s your day baby girl so live it up! I hope you decide to walk today too 😅. Can’t wait for you to hit that milestone and so many more. I LOVE YOU KYNEE!" Betts captioned on Nov. 8, 2019.

In the past, Betts has used different names to call her daughter, including "boss baby" and "baseball baby."

Kynlee has also thrown her first pitch in October 2022 on Betts' bobblehead night in September. She was also part of the "Kids Take the Field" initiative as she surprised her dad, who signed a baseball for her.

They enjoy a warm father-daughter bond as they look to create new memories in 2025.

