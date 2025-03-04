Mookie Betts' wife Brianna drops a life update ft. family bliss with daughter Kynlee and son Kaj 

Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna have been married for over three years now. They are parents to two kids, a daughter named Kynlee Ivory, born on Nov. 16, 2018 – just a week after Betts won his maiden World Series championship – and a son named Kaj Lynn, whom they welcomed on April 18, 2023.

While Betts spent quality time with his wife and kids during the offseason, he has now joined his fellow LA Dodgers teammates for Spring Training as they look to defend their 2024 Fall Classic title.

Brianna and the kids have joined Betts in Arizona. On Monday, she shared some highlights from the past few weeks, showcasing her kids Kynlee and Kaj enjoying the Spring time.

Take a look at the post on Instagram here:

"Life!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Both the kids alongside their mother joined Mookie Betts on the field on Oct. 31, 2024, after he won the third Fall Classic title of his MLB career and a second with the Dodgers. Both kids were also present on the parade bus for a victory lap in the streets of LA last year.

On Feb. 4, she shared an Instagram post of her children as the brother-sister duo could be observed rocking matching outfits and taking a stroll in their house garden.

Brianna Betts added just a heart emoji in the caption:

Mookie Betts is currently trying to find rhythm at the plate during Spring Training. So far, he has featured in seven games for the ballclub and produced a subpar offensive statline which reads: .267 batting average, zero home runs, one RBI and a .600 OPS.

LA is playing all its home games of the Spring League at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. While one can never write off the generational talent possessed by the eight-time All-Star, the LA Dodgers will be hopeful that he finds his rhythm at the plate again soon.

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares information regarding her new social media account

Brianna Betts also shared a post on her new social media account, which is an attempt to positively impact mothers like her to start jotting their feelings, ideas and moods in a diary or notebook.

She shared a required checklist via one of the posts on Instagram, while in another she explained the motive behind starting the account.

Mookie Betts and Co. play their next Spring game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

