Mookie Betts' wife Brianna gives shoutout to single mom Victoria & daughter Joyce recovering from Eaton fires

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Jan 30, 2025 17:01 GMT
Mookie Betts with his family (image credits: instagram/mrsbriannabetts)

LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts' wife Brianna raised awareness about a GoFundMe campaign on her Instagram Story, which aimed to generate funds to help a single mom named Victoria, and her daughter Joyce, who had been displaced during the Eaton wildfires ravaging California.

"Please help this single mom and her sweet girl!" Brianna wroteon Wednesday.
Screenshot of Brianna Betts' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mrsbriannabetts IG Stories)

The typical dry California conditions, along with the strong winds, have led to the Eaton fires rapidly escalating in intensity. Per reports, the fires have tragically claimed 17 lives and displaced thousands.

More than 14,000 acres of Altadena and Pasadena have already been lost, with authorities struggling to contain the devastating fires. Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Betts' teammate Freddie Freeman, also posted a few stories on Instagram to raise awareness about potential ways to donate to those affected.

Mookie Betts meets hundreds of young fans during trip to Japan

On Wednesday, eight-time all-star Mookie Betts posted a video on Instagram as he took time out of his busy schedule to meet hundreds of young fans in Japan. The classy gesture was met with plenty of enthusiasm from the kids, as they got a chance to meet one of their baseball idols. Mookie also helped plenty of them improve their fundamental skills such as swinging the bat and throwing a pitch, while also handing out signed baseballs.

"Had a great time in Japan! All the experiences were a blast but nothing compares to spending time with kids and seeing them have fun enjoying the game we all love!" Betts captioned.

The 2024 season was another memorable one in Dodger Blue for Betts. Despite missing a large chunk of the campaign after breaking his left hand, he was one of the Dodgers' standout performers, finishing the regular season with a .289 batting average, 19 home runs and 75 RBIs.

He went on to enjoy the perfect ending to the season, earning his third career World Series winners' ring as the Dodgers won baseball's biggest prize for the eighth time in franchise history.

