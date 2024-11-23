Mookie Betts & wife Brianna lead annual Thanksgiving initiatives, raising over $550,000 for those in need since 2020

Six days away from this year's Thanksgiving, Mookie Betts is already bringing smiles to the faces of local families. Ever since signing a 12-year contract extension worth $365 million with the Dodgers in 2020, the Betts family has shown moral responsibility by giving back to the local community with the help of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and his own 50/50 Foundation.

All these non-profits have come together to raise over $550,000 to aid Brotherhood Crusade’s ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local families during the holiday season.

On Thursday, the LAD Foundation held the annual Thanksgiving Grab and Go joined by Mookie Betts, his wife Brianna, mother Diana Benedict, and other family members.

Apart from providing food supplies to the needy, the organization "aims to spread kindness and joy, ensuring that families in South Los Angeles have a memorable Thanksgiving celebration" in 2024.

It was the fourth straight year Betts 50/50 Foundation has helped out in 50 Feeds LA Campaign.

"This community was here to support me during that tough time going through the playoffs and whatnot, so I think the most important most important thing is positive vibes,” Betts said. “I think positive vibes go a long way, and so we’re here doing that."

LADF CEO shares word of thanks to Mookie Betts at annual Thanksgiving Grab and Go! Basket distribution

The annual Thanksgiving Grab and Go! Basket distribution was held on Thursday at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center. Around 1500 families came to receive turkeys, traditional fixings and gift cards ahead of the holiday season starting next week.

"On the heels of the World Series and us being champions, I like to say yes, we are champions on the field, but we’re champions off the field, and that means that we continuously show up for community,” Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation CEO Nichol Whiteman said.

"So to do this with Mookie Betts, a player who is so philanthropic and so wanting to make sure that he shows up for community, is amazing. And to do it year over year is really fantastic. So to have Mookie out here today, the smiles that you would see on the cars driving by, the photos, everything, it’s just really been fantastic," Whiteman added.

The LA family had a lot to celebrate this year following Dodgers' World Series triumph. So it calls for extra celebration and the LADF seems to have delivered.

