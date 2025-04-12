Mookie Betts' wife Brianna reacts to Dodgers superstar stealing the spotlight alongside daughter Kynlee for latest promo shoot

Dodgers superstar, Mookie Betts has been married to his high school sweetheart, Brianna Hammonds since December 2021. They are parents to two kids, son, Kaj Lynn Betts and daughter, Kynlee Ivory Betts.

On Friday, All Star pieces released the pictures from their latest photoshoot with Mookie and his daughter Kynlee, promoting Betts' personalized necklace. The jewelry company had partnered with the eight-time All-Star to launch his signature necklace, which he wore at the All-Star games.

Brianna Betts was quick to notice the social media post and shared her loving reaction to it via her social media story. The caption on her story read:

"❤️ "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the IG post here:

"Love the game. Live the style. Where passion meets performance. 💙 "

Mookie Betts has been in red hot form in both departments of the game since the start of the 2025 MLB season.

He has .310 batting average, three home runs, eight RBIs, .943 OPS in 11 games this season. The Dodgers are 10-4 for the campaign, acquiring the third spot in a heavily contested NL West division.

The three-time World Series champion is in the 12th season of his big league career. Over the years, the former AL MVP has produced many highlights reels at both Fenway Park and the Dodger Stadium,.

One of his strongest support through his successful baseball career has been his wife, who has stuck by her husband through all the highs and lows both on and off the field. She started a new project dedicated to all the mothers out there in March.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, reflects on importance of time via her new project

On Friday, in her latest social media post from the new channel 'momdiariesbybirannabetts', Mookie Betts' wife talked about the importance of time, which was also the topic for the third journal entry.

"Time is rest and relaxation. It also allows for you to have preparation for the daily task or things you're working on within yourself or in life. And most importantly it's refueling you," said Brianna

Take a look at the post here:

The Dodgers have started a three-game series agasint the Chicago Cubs at home in Dodger Stadium on Friday.

