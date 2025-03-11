Mookie Betts' wife Brianna reshares post highlighting Dodgers superstar's $30,000 donation for LA wildfire victims

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, are no strangers to giving back to their community. The duo runs the 5050 foundation together, with an aim to empower the youth of the next generation to make the most of their lives.

Through his organization, the Dodgers shortstop also tries to help other noble causes like he did this week by helping the victims of the LA wildfires, which caused massive destruction across the county including Palisades and Eaton.

On Monday, Brianna Betts threw light on a noble endeavor initiated by the 5050 foundation. She reshared a video in which Betts announces a donation of $30,000 worth of shoes and apparel to support victims of the devastating LA fires.

Brianna's Instagram story

"We are so excited to be donating $30,000 of shoes and apparel to LA fire victims, a small step in helping to get our neighbors back on their feet," the caption of the video read.

Mookie Betts' 5050 Foundation shares special news on the occasion of Women's Day

The entire world celebrated Women's Day on Saturday, celebrating the special females creating a positive impact in their lives.

Mookie Betts' charitable foundation also did so by announcing major support for LAUSD softball teams.

"We are proud to support women of all walks of life through our foundation, and greatly value their contributions to society and Los Angeles," the post read. "We are specifically excited to support LAUSD softball teams in 2025! Happy International Women’s Day!"

Betts' 5050 foundation works toward building sports programs for underrepresented youth. It also empowers athletes to have a rich diet filled with nutrients in order to be fit physically and mentally.

Last week, the social media of the foundation threw light on an alarming stat from CDC concerning schools and their awareness toward nutrition. The caption of the post read:

"According to the CDC, the percentage of schools providing required instruction on nutrition and dietary behaviors decreased from 84.6% to 74.1% between 2000 and 2014.

"Research shows that nutrition education can teach students to recognize how a healthy diet influences emotional well-being and how emotions may influence eating habits, and in 2025 we are committed to ensuring our student athletes receive proper nutritional resources."

Mookie Betts and Brianna started the 5050 Foundation together in 2021. The shortstop serves as the founder while his wife serves as co-founder and president.

