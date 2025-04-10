Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks classy formal look with a perfect pout in latest mirror selfie

Mookie Betts and Brianna have been married since Dec 2021. The couple are proud parents to two kids, daughter Kynlee Ivory and son, Kaj Lynn Betts. The eight-time All-Star cherishes the bond shared between his family members and loves to spend time with them.

Ad

They reside in southern California, where Mookie has been playing professional baseball with the Dodgers since 2020. On Wednesday, Brianna took to her social media account, to share a 'pouting' selfie while rocking a classy formal fit.

Take a look at the image here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Brianna's Instagram story

The duo started dating in their high school days and are heavily supportive of each other's endeavors in life. Besides being a nurturing mother and a loving wife, Brianna actively engages in charity work and has co-founded the 50-50 foundation alongside Mookie.

Ad

Trending

In March, she kicked off another project dear to her heart, which focuses on all the mothers out there. It involves the women who are voluntarily taking part in her project to mindfully jot down their thoughts and aspirations in a journal.

The Dodgers action-packed MLB schedule took Mookie Betts and his teammates to Washington on Sunday. Now, they have completed the three-game series against the Nationals and will be traveling back to L.A. to kick off a six-game homestand against the Cubs and the Rockies.

Ad

Ahead of their series opener against the Nats on Monday, the Dodgers roster, along with the support staff, were invited guests to the White House. The 2024 World champions were honored by President Donald Trump, and as a token of respect, the entire organization gifted a Dodgers jersey to the POTUS.

Mookie Betts spoke about his experience on visiting the White House

During a pregame interview on Monday, Mookie Betts was asked to reflect on his and the team's overall experience on visiting the White House and meeting with President Trump. He said:

Ad

"Yeah, I think these are the stories that we will get to tell when we are done playing. Years from now we can call each other, see each other in random places we can talk about stuff like this. So, those are memories that we are making and hopefully we can make some more."

Ad

Expand Tweet

After back-to-back series defeats, the Dodgers are now 10-4 for the season. They will look to get off their losing slump in the upcoming series against the Cubs, starting Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More