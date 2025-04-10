Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks classy formal look with a perfect pout in latest mirror selfie

Mookie Betts and Brianna have been married since Dec 2021. The couple are proud parents to two kids, daughter Kynlee Ivory and son, Kaj Lynn Betts. The eight-time All-Star cherishes the bond shared between his family members and loves to spend time with them.
They reside in southern California, where Mookie has been playing professional baseball with the Dodgers since 2020. On Wednesday, Brianna took to her social media account, to share a 'pouting' selfie while rocking a classy formal fit.
Take a look at the image here:
The duo started dating in their high school days and are heavily supportive of each other's endeavors in life. Besides being a nurturing mother and a loving wife, Brianna actively engages in charity work and has co-founded the 50-50 foundation alongside Mookie.
In March, she kicked off another project dear to her heart, which focuses on all the mothers out there. It involves the women who are voluntarily taking part in her project to mindfully jot down their thoughts and aspirations in a journal.
The Dodgers action-packed MLB schedule took Mookie Betts and his teammates to Washington on Sunday. Now, they have completed the three-game series against the Nationals and will be traveling back to L.A. to kick off a six-game homestand against the Cubs and the Rockies.
Ahead of their series opener against the Nats on Monday, the Dodgers roster, along with the support staff, were invited guests to the White House. The 2024 World champions were honored by President Donald Trump, and as a token of respect, the entire organization gifted a Dodgers jersey to the POTUS.
Mookie Betts spoke about his experience on visiting the White House
During a pregame interview on Monday, Mookie Betts was asked to reflect on his and the team's overall experience on visiting the White House and meeting with President Trump. He said:
"Yeah, I think these are the stories that we will get to tell when we are done playing. Years from now we can call each other, see each other in random places we can talk about stuff like this. So, those are memories that we are making and hopefully we can make some more."
After back-to-back series defeats, the Dodgers are now 10-4 for the season. They will look to get off their losing slump in the upcoming series against the Cubs, starting Friday.