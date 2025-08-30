  • home icon
  Mookie Betts and wife Brianna share "unforgettable" moments from star-studded annual charity event ft. Jenna Bandy & others

Mookie Betts and wife Brianna share "unforgettable" moments from star-studded annual charity event ft. Jenna Bandy & others

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:59 GMT
The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Mookie Betts and wife Brianna share "unforgettable" moments from star-studded annual charity event ft. Jenna Bandy & others - Source: Imagn

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna Betts, hosted "Mookie’s Smash for Good Celebrity Pickleball Challenge" in Los Angeles on Thursday. Several celebrities turned up for the event, including Freddie Freeman, Miguel Rojas and former teammate JD Martinez.

The tournament organized by Betts' "50/50 Foundation" also witnessed the presence of sports creator Jenna Bandy, who pulled up for the Pickleball Challenge in pink shorts and a cap on a black t-shirt.

On Friday, Bandy shared her glimpses from the charity event and wrote:

"LETS GOOO! Had the best time today! What a great turn out!"
Betts' wife, Brianna, also shared highlights from the tournament. The couple shared photos, posing with several celebrities who attended the event. They shared pictures with 50/50 Foundation Director, Unique Kizer, fashion stylist Noelle Jamison, Freeman's wife Chelsea, Freeman's cousin Carol Freeman-Branstine, Chelsea collection's manager Cassidy Boyer, among others.

"What an unforgettable day at the @5050Foundation Smash For Good Pickleball Challenge! 🏓💙 So thankful for the amazing support and good vibes. Swipe through some highlights and stay tuned for the full recap video coming soon!" the post was captioned.
Mookie Betts and the 50/50 Foundation's successful pickleball challenge

Mookie Betts' 50/50 Foundation's Pickleball Challenge met with a good turnout as several joined the campaign for a noble cause. The proceeds from the event will help support the foundation’s mission of empowering underrepresented youth with sports programs and education in financial, physical, mental and nutritional wellness.

Betts also fulfilled his passion for pickleball. In July at Truist Park, he said:

"Pickleball, that's my jam. I love playing pickleball. I just go to random parks and just play random people. I love the hang. You get to talk to people and get to meet people. A lot of people have fire in them, especially in pickleball. They get really mad, which I love."

Apart from that, Mookie Betts' foundation also launched an auction in 2025, inviting bids on curated items to benefit the foundation’s upcoming programs.

Meanwhile, on the field, he is hitting .247 along with 14 home runs and eight stolen bases.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
