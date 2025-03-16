Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares honest insight on selfless nature of moms in her new project

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna is his biggest supporter on and off the field. She is also a loving and caring mother to two kids; daughter, Knylee Ivory Betts and son, Kaj Lynn Betts.

The couple have been happily married for over three years now and the Betts family resides in Los Angeles where Mookie has been playing professional baseball with the Dodgers since 2020.

While Mookie Betts had hit the ground running with his fellow Dodgers teammates for spring training in Feb, his wife launced a new project on social media for all the mothers out there. Her new channel is named 'momdiariesbybriannabetts'.

On March 4, she had asked all the moms to make the first entry in the journal about themselves. In her, latest post from Saturday, Brianna went back to Journal Entry 1, asking her followers to share about their inputs and experience while writing about themselves.

"Hi ladies, Welcome to mom diaries. I hope you guys are having an amazing week. Journal entry one, Who am I? Let's talk about it. So, I wanted to see how things are going for you guys. Was it easy to write your roles and responsibilities?...

"Did you when writing your roles and responsibilities did you find yourself writing anything about you? Where you took a second to pour into yourself and just breathe and do the things that you would like to do? I would love for you guys to respond below and let's talk about it."

Take a look at the video here:

Besides, working on her new project, she even showcased support for Mookie Betts by attending his spring training games at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. So far, Betts has played 11 preseason games and has registered just six hits in 25 at-bats. The three-time World Series champion is still looking to get back his mojo at the plate.

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna had shared the checklist for her new project

In a social media post from March 2, Brianna shared an imade which enlisted a checklist of items that she wanted all the mothers to have before joining her on the new journey dedicated to motherhood. The caption on the post read:

"☑️Mom Diaries Checklist."

While her new project is slowly gaining propularity among the mothers, Mookie is struggling to get back to his healthy self ahead of game 1 against the Cubs on Tuesday. Betts remains highly doubtful to feature in the Tokyo Series.

