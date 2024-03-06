"More aerodynamic, that's for sure!" - Mets pitcher Sean Manaea explains decision to cut off his hair

Sean Manaea, the recently acquired pitcher for the New York Mets, shocked everyone by cutting off his famous hair and showing off a more clean-cut during a recent interview on the Foul Territory podcast. The lefty, whose hair used to flow freely, explained the inspiration behind his unexpected decision.

During the conversation, Manaea stated:

"I tend to do things just based on how I feel and one day I just woke up and felt like it. There was a barber (at the clubhouse) a couple of days ago and I just went ahead."

The 32-year-old left-hander, who signed with the New York Mets as a free agent this offseason, stated that he decided to cut his hair for the first time in four years. The haircut coincided with the Mets’ announcement of their first wave of spring cuts.

"Everyting just feels lighter, more aerodynamic."

Sean Manaea recently made his spring training debut with the New York Mets.

Sean Manaea pitched 2.2 innings in Saturday’s Grapefruit League game against the Miami Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits. Despite striking out three, issuing no walks, and throwing just one wild pitch, the results were mixed.

Sean Manaea allowed three runs and seven hits during his 2.2 innings debut with the New York Mets on Saturday.

Manaea, who is poised to become one of the key members of the Mets' rotation this season, showed promise in the second half for the San Francisco Giants in 2023, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 48:15 K:BB ratio over his final 51.2 innings. Manaea’s Mets debut highlighted his ability to command pitches, but also what he needs to work on in order to prepare for what promises to be a challenging season in New York.

Manaea’s on-field performance in his Mets spring debut did not live up to expectations, but his off-field improvement was the more significant story of the day. Manaea’s decision to embrace a new look might represent a fresh start and a different mindset as he prepares for his first regular season with the Mets.

