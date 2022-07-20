"More than my feelings, that will be determined by what the organization wants to do" - Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani weighs in on potential trade talk ahead of the August 2nd deadline

Perhaps the most captivating player in all of Major League Baseball is Shohei Ohtani. Since entering the league in 2018, he has been amazing to watch, and his talent at both sides of the plate is unmatched. He, along with superstar Mike Trout, are the two franchise cornerstones for the Los Angeles Angels.

However, Shohei Ohtani enters free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season. It is far from certain that he will return to the Angels, as they have failed to make the playoffs since Ohtani joined the team. Since 2010, the Angels have made the postseason just once, in 2014, and it does not look like they are going to make it this year.

Since Los Angeles has failed to provide a playoff team around Shohei Ohtani, he could definitely leave in free agency. Rather than just letting him walk, the Angels would most likely try to capitalize on his value and trade him. If they were to do this, it would likely be one of the largest trades in MLB history. Since the Angels are 39-50 and almost out of playoff contention, they will likely be sellers at this year's deadline.

theScore @theScore Shohei Ohtani mum on trade talk: 'I don't know what's going to happen in the future.' thesco.re/3OjQgg4 Shohei Ohtani mum on trade talk: 'I don't know what's going to happen in the future.' thesco.re/3OjQgg4 https://t.co/qpbnbWx3dQ

Although it's almost unthinkable for the Angels to trade Ohtani away, it can't be ruled out. When asked about the August 2 trade deadline, Ohtani said, "As long as I'm with the Angels, I want to do my job the best I can." Even with the deadline approaching, it appears that Ohtani is going to stay focused on his game.

He also stated the situation is all in the hands of the Los Angeles Angels organization, saying, "More than my feelings, that will be determined by what the organization wants to do." It seems Ohtani is going to continue to pursue a second American League MVP award and keep his head clear of any trade rumors.

Jason Foster @ByJasonFoster Shohei Ohtani's 2022 stats projected over the full season:



As a hitter: 35 homers, 108 RBIs, 23 stolen bases



As a pitcher: 2.81 ERA and 257 strikeouts



Absolute freak.



How would he not be the MVP again? It seems non-negotiable to me. Shohei Ohtani's 2022 stats projected over the full season:As a hitter: 35 homers, 108 RBIs, 23 stolen basesAs a pitcher: 2.81 ERA and 257 strikeoutsAbsolute freak.How would he not be the MVP again? It seems non-negotiable to me.

Once Shohei Ohtani enters free agency, his contract will be enormous. Here is a look into what Ohtani's contract would be next off-season.

How much could Shohei Ohtani recieve in free agency?

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani has put up impressive numbers since entering the MLB in 2018. At the plate, Ohtani has a career .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of over .500. He also has 112 home runs and 65 stolen bases in his short career. On the mound, Ohtani has a 3.16 ERA, with 345 strikeouts in 270.2 innings pitched.

These numbers are insane to see from one player, and he is just 28 years old. When he gets to free agency, Ohtani will be just 29 and will likely receive at least a 10-year deal. Considering that the Washington Nationals just offered Juan Soto a 15-year, $440 million contract he declined, Ohtani's might be larger.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Nationals are open to hearing trade offers for Juan Soto after the star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history, according to a report in The Athletic. Breaking: The Nationals are open to hearing trade offers for Juan Soto after the star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history, according to a report in The Athletic. https://t.co/AaIXBZ1rjG

Shohei Ohtani could become the first player to recieve a contract worth $500 million. A realistic contract might be a 12-year deal at $500 million, dividing out to roughly $41.6 million a year. This would be by far the largest contract in MLB history, and Ohtani would be worth every penny.

