"Most beautiful thing my eyes have "seen" — Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, pens heartfelt note for her kids with sweet moments

By Harshita Jain
Modified Jul 28, 2025 10:50 GMT
New York Mets v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty
New York Mets v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, shared a snapshot of her children’s moment on Instagram on Sunday.

The carousel featured six images of her three children: her oldest daughter, Kalina Zoe, born in 2020; second daughter, Amapola Chloe, born in 2023; and son, Koa Ambani, born in March 2025.

"(Swipe for progressively cuter slides 🥹) The most beautiful thing my eyes have seen: My three children, my three suns, treasures that sprout from my being like miracles sown in flesh and soul. 💛, ” she wrote.
In the photos, Kalina was snuggling with Amapola, while Koa delivered a sparkling smile, as Katia tagged her husband, Francisco Lindor.

Katia also shared an Instagram story of her elder daughter, Kalina, dancing to a Broadway song, captioning it:

"After seeing Joey Fatone on Broadway last night, I came home to teach my girls about boy bands from the 90s.”
Francisco Lindor&rsquo;s wife Katia, shared a dance clip of her daughter Kalina(Via Instagram story)
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia, shared a dance clip of her daughter Kalina(Via Instagram story)

Francisco Lindor talked about his marraige with Katia

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, has shown her unwavering support to her husband since their marriage in 2021.

Speaking to GQ, Lindor showed appreciation for his wife's role in his life.

Francisco Lindor&rsquo;s wife Katia, shared proud moment of him (via Instagram story)
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia, shared proud moment of him (via Instagram story)
“I really do think that most successful people in this world have a partner," he said. "I just think most have someone by their side that can keep them true to who they are. Katia has brought that to me.”
Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor continues to shine on the field, leading all MLB shortstops in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) with a remarkable 20.4 since 2021.

In the series finale on Sunday against the Giants, the Mets won 5-3, with Lindor delivering a key RBI in the third inning, giving his team an early edge.

Harshita Jain

