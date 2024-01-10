"Most of the best relievers remain free" - MLB insider makes a case for Jordan Hicks despite strong market for star pitcher Josh Hader

As the MLB off-season progresses, general managers are reportedly evaluating Jordan Hicks’ potential impact on their respective teams, making him a prominent figure. MLB insider Jon Heyman took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that the market seems to be gaining momentum for the dynamic right-hander with an increase in demand for relief pitchers.

Hicks, whose market is on the rise, brings a unique blend of power and precision, and he is known for his electric fastball. The right-handed pitcher made a successful return in 2021 after missing the previous season due to his Tommy John surgery.

“Jordan Hicks market picking up. Most of the best relievers remain free. Hader is the top guy but there’s also Hicks, Stephenson, Maton, Chapman, Matt Moore, Brasier, Junis, Brebbia, Fujinami, Hand, and more,” Heyman tweeted.

Heyman’s post highlighted that plenty of highly talented relievers are still available in the free-agent pool, with the exceptional Josh Hader at the top of the list. His ability to dominate the opponent’s hitter is matchless, making him a game-changer player for any team he’s on.

The list of elite relievers continues with names like Phil Maton, Aroldis Chapman, Ryan Brasier, etc. Each brings a unique set of skills and experiences, making the reliever market one of the most exciting this off-season.

Jordan Hicks still available in the market amid several talented arms

This off-season presents a pool of established bullpen pitchers available for the team to strengthen their pitching staff, including Robert Stephenson, Phil Maton, Aroldis Chapman, Matt Moore, Ryan Brasier, Jakob Junis, John Brebbia, Shintaro Fujinami, and Brad Hand.

The abundance of talented relievers ensures that the teams have options to choose from.

Whether it’s the maestro of Chapman, Stephenson’s flexibility, or Hand’s accuracy, each reliever brings a unique quality. Teams must navigate the market to find the right bullpen pieces for their roster.

As the off-season unfolds, the dynamics of the MLB reliever market will shape the landscape of the upcoming season. With the focus on exceptional reliever pitchers like Hicks, Hader, and others, fans are eagerly anticipating the next moves of the teams in this off-season.

