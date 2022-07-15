"Most boring choice imaginable" "Bruh literally no one wanted him" - MLB Fans disappointed after Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager is announced as final Home Run Derby participant

The 2022 Home Run Derby found its final participant in Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, leaving fans around the MLB underwhelmed. The Home Run Derby still has its fair share of superstars taking part, but Corey Seager was not who fans envisioned. This year's Home Run Derby will be hosted at Dodger Stadium.

Corey Seager was a late addition to the All-Star team, replacing George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays. Corey Seager spent the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making this something of a homecoming.

Kennedi Landry was the first to report on Corey Seager's addition to the Home Run Derby, via Twitter.

kennedi landry @kennlandry Corey Seager is joining a star-studded field in this year's Home Run Derby, as announced on ESPN.



He competed during his rookie season in 2016, but he was knocked out in the first round

Fans allowed their imaginations to run wild with the final open spot, hoping for their favorite stars to fill the void. Corey Seager is a great power hitter with 21 homers this year, but fans around the MLB were still disappointed.

Fans of the Texas Rangers are surely thrilled to have somebody represting them, but that does little for fans of every other team.

Corey Seager was not the mind-blowing selection that fans were hoping for, which gives him something to prove.

The final Home Run Derby spot has been filled and MLB fans are let down

Corey Seager at bat, Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers

Fans of the MLB are very specific about what they want to see during the All-Star weekend, and it is not Corey Seager.

Some fans even joked about what Seager could have done to get this spot in the Home Run Derby.

Ryan @Kadowster @kennlandry @mlbtraderumors what dirt does he have on Rob Manfred lmao @kennlandry @mlbtraderumors what dirt does he have on Rob Manfred lmao

Despite his connection to Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium, this might not be the homecoming Seager is expecting.

Jordan @jordanhours kennedi landry @kennlandry Corey Seager is joining a star-studded field in this year's Home Run Derby, as announced on ESPN.



Nobody wants to see this noodle bat have a homecoming party!!

The lack of inclusion of any current Los Angeles Dodgers is disappointing for fans who were hoping to see their stars shine. Though they could support the St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who spent many years with the Dodgers.

skraxx @skraxxy kennedi landry @kennlandry Corey Seager is joining a star-studded field in this year's Home Run Derby, as announced on ESPN.



are there no dodgers?

Many New York Yankees fans are upset that Giancarlo Stanton will not be competing. He has been one of the best power hitters in recent memory but will not participate in the Home Run Derby.

David Gordon 🌱🏗 @davidagordon9 kennedi landry @kennlandry Corey Seager is joining a star-studded field in this year's Home Run Derby, as announced on ESPN.



No Stanton is kind of disappointingn Ngl.

The All-Star weekend is the best opportunity of the year to celebrate the game, but fans still have issues with it. Corey Seager is not going into this year's derby as the fan favorite but could still win fans over. With his connection to the city of Los Angeles, a strong showing in the competition could change fans' opinions.

