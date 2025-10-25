"Most one-sided beef in history”; “Even Vladdy is embarrassed” - Fans react to Blue Jays trolling Shohei Ohtani after only Game 1 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game of the World Series on Monday and a hostile home crowd made their feelings known towards Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.The two-way phenom was linked with a move to the Blue Jays before signing for the Dodgers in his free agency. Fans in Toronto brought up his failed move during his at-bat in the ninth inning with the Blue Jays leading 11-4.&quot;We don't need you,&quot; Blue Jays fans chanted at Rogers Centre.MLB fans on social media reacted to Ohanti being trolled by the Blue Jays fanbase.&quot;The most one sided beef in the history of sports.&quot;MikeinIke95 @Michael04ChampLINKThe most one sided beef in the history of sports&quot;Corny, even vladdy is embarrassed.&quot;yamagoat @pagestrutherLINKcorny, even vladdy is embarrassed&quot;Testing the baseball gods after game one.&quot;STΞY @_CBLOC_LINKTesting the baseball gods after game one&quot;Shohei has already won a world series last year. if anything, it’s shohei who doesn’t need their team at all. 😂&quot;Lebron @bronswiftLINKShohei has already won a world series last year. if anything, it’s shohei who doesn’t need their team at all. 😂&quot;This is not gonna end well for Toronto.&quot;Albert @Lakeshow_323LINKThis is not gonna end well for TorontoShohei Ohtani, who came into the game n the back of a historic performance against the Milwaukee Brewers in NLCS Game 4, smashed a two-run home run for his first home run of the World Series. However, it proved to be a consolation hit as the Blue Jays completed a dominant 11-4 win on Monday.Blue Jays manager John Schneider pokes fun at Shohei OhtaniHeading into the World Series opener, Blue Jays manager John Schneider had poked fun at Shohei Ohtani, asking the Japanese star to return the merchandise he received from the franchise during their meeting in 2023.&quot;I'll say it again, I hope he brought his hat,&quot; Schneider said on Thursday. &quot;The Blue Jays hat that he took from us in our meeting, I hope he brought it back, finally. And the jacket for (his dog) Decoy. You know, it's like 'give us our stuff back already.'&quot;The Dodgers star had a cheeky response for the Blue Jays manager.&quot;It's in my garage,&quot; Ohtani said.Banter aside, both Schneider and Ohtani shared compliments to each other. While Schneider praised the Japanese slugger for his remarkable ability, The Dodgers star had race reviews for the franchise.&quot;I really had a wonderful time getting to know them as an entire organization, and the impression I got is like, they're very top class,&quot; Ohtani said.The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the series and will be hoping to make the home advantage count in Game 2 before heading to Dodger Stadium for the next three games.