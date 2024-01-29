"Most random duo I've ever seen" - Fans react to Rays star Randy Arozarena's viral photograph with Travis Scott

Tampa Bay Rays ace slugger Randy Arozarena met with American rapper Travis Scott as pictures of both surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The Cuban slugger attended a Travis Scott performance this past Sunday. The Miami Heat's home court in Florida, the Kaseya Center, hosted the event.

Alongside it was an eye-catching stage design that resembled a rainforest, complete with a rock canyon where Scott sang.

Yesterday evening, Arozarena shared another photo on his Instagram profile in which he was seen providing Travis Scott with some information following his performance.

The Cuban gifted the rapper a Tampa Bay Rays jacket that was personalized and autographed. The athlete posted on Instagram, saying:

"Thank you for your invitation, the concert was great. It was a nice experience to share and work together @travisscott @nike @raysbaseball @mlb @mlbmexico @mlbcuba @lasmayores @swingcompletollc @ceneliapinedo23 @nikediamond."

Fans took to X to voice their excitement at witnessing these two stars pictured together.

Everything seems to point out that the images released yesterday on Arozarena's Instagram account were taken in association with Nike.

On the same Sunday, only hours prior to the rapper's appearance, pictures of Arozarena with Ken Griffey Jr. and the Cuban star posing with Nike presses were released to the public.

Many of the pictures of the Tampa outfielder with Travis Scott were initially shared by a close friend of Arozarena, who accompanied him to the concert.

Randy Arozarena's name has been featured in a rap song by Bad Bunny

The Spanish rapper Bad Bunny gave Randy Arozarena a significant reference in his song "Nadie Sabe." The album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Maana," by the Puerto Rican rapper, was published globally in October last year. In the first track of the album, Bad Bunny references the Rays star at 3:39.

"Te va a dar diabete’ Si Sugar ‘tá en la loma, tú te baja’ en la novena Yo mismo me impresiono, como Randy Arozarena."

This translates to:

"It’s going to give you diabetes’ If Sugar is on the hill, you get off in the ninth I impress myself, like Randy Arozarena."

Arozarena was seen jamming to Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro's "Party" off of Bad Bunny's 2022 smash "Un Verano Sin Ti" in 2023, as footage from the YouTube channel La Vida Baseball showed. Arozarena has been a Bad Bunny fan for a long time.

