"Most underrated position player in MLB" "So re-sign him now?" - Houston Astros fans thrilled to see All-Star Kyle Tucker become first slugger on team to reach 100 RBIs this season

Kyle Tucker tallied his 100th RBI of the season this year for the Houston Astros, becoming the first full-time outfielder to do so since 2009. The last Houston outfielder to do so was Carlos Lee, who had 102 RBIs. With a month left in the regular season, Tucker can fly past Lee's 102 RBI mark.

Kyle Tucker tallied his 100th RBI early in the Astros' game today against the the Tampa Bay Rays. In the first inning, with runners on the corners, Tucker smoked a fly-ball over the head of the Rays' outfielder, scoring Jose Altuve. This gave the Astros an early 1-0 lead over Tampa.

Kyle Tucker has had a fantastic season with the Astros. Coming into Tuesday, the slugger has a .261 batting average with 28 home runs. He is tied for 19th across the MLB for most home runs this season. He has this Houston Astros squad looking like a contender to win the World Series this year.

Given how great of a season he is having, fans are ready for the team to re-sign him before it gets too late. He is currently on a one-year deal with the club and will start arbitration next year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Now is the time to re-sign Tucker before he gets more expensive or chooses to "bet on himself" like Aaron Judge has this year.

The Houston Astros selected Kyle Tucker as the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft. He made his debut with the team in 2018. Since then, he has been the AL Triple Leader (2020), All-MLB Second Team (2021), and made the All-Star game (2022). With each year, Tucker has become a better baseball player. With the way he has been playing this year, his value is only going to keep increasing.

Houston fans are optimistic that he'll continue to improve and be in the MVP race for the 2023 season. It's definitely possible for someone who is two home runs and eight stolen bases away from joining the 30-30 club. The 30-30 club is a rare list of players who have accumulated 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases during the season. There's a real possibility he will hit this milestone with a month left in the regular season.

The Houston Astros are in great shape to make a postseason run

The Houston Astros have already clinched their postseason birth. They clinched the AL West over the Seattle Mariners with a record of 97-51 going into Tuesday. The Astros have the rest of the regular season to get some guys rested before they gear up for the postseason.

