Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Pena stole the show with his impeccable performance in the 2022 World Series.

After hitting .400 across a six-game series between the Astros and Phillies, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award. He also won a Gold Glove and was the American League Championship Series MVP.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling took to Twitter to point out how Pena's success story can be attributed to his genes. He also added how Jeremy's father was the most gifted player he played against in the minor leagues.

Schilling wrote:

"Must be in the genes. His dad was the most athletic and talented player I ever played against in the minor leagues."

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 Must be in the genes. His dad was the most athletic and talented player I ever played against in the minor leagues. espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… Must be in the genes. His dad was the most athletic and talented player I ever played against in the minor leagues. espn.com/mlb/story/_/id…

Jeremy Pena's father, Geronimo Pena, is a former MLB player. He played with the St. Louis Cardinals from (1990–1995) and just one season with the Cleveland Indians (1996).

Jeremy made his MLB debut in 2022, more than two decades after his father Geronimo retired from the game.

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena's parents were interviewed live as their son smacked his first MLB HR

Houston Astros Photo Day

Jeremy Pena hit his first MLB home run during the seventh inning of the Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels game. After that, his parents, Cecilia Pena and Geronimo Pena, were interviewed from the stands on the AppleTV+ broadcast.

It was certainly a proud moment for the Penas.

Overwhelmed with joy for his son, former MLB player Geronimo Pena exclaimed saying:

"Happy! Happy! Happy, now."

MLB @MLB How special is this? Jeremy Peña's parents were on the mic for his first career HR. How special is this? Jeremy Peña's parents were on the mic for his first career HR. https://t.co/wdvnoRePHp

"How special is this? Jeremy Peña's parents were on the mic for his first career HR." - @MLB

While in his senior year at Classical High School, Jeremy was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB draft. However, he turned down the Braves' offer and instead opted to complete his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine.

After finishing college, Jr. Pena was drafted by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2018 draft. Finally, he made his MLB debut in 2022.

It is just the beginning of Pena's career, and he has a long way to go to shine as a major leaguer.

Poll : 0 votes