Who are Jeremy Pena's Parents? | MLB Players

While he may not yet be a household name, it won't be long before every baseball fan knows the name, Jeremy Pena. The Houston Astros rookie has enjoyed a breakout season as the shortstop replacement for Carlos Correa. At 25-years-old, Pena started his career with an impressive number of achievements.

Pena was named the American League Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop, as well as being selected as the ALCS MVP for his performances against the New York Yankees. He became the first Astros rookie to win a Gold Glove, and the first rookie ever to win a Gold Glove at shortstop in MLB history.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Jeremy Peña



First shortstop to ever win a gold glove as a rookie. Jeremy PeñaFirst shortstop to ever win a gold glove as a rookie. https://t.co/z7SQLlrmZX

As if his laundry list of accomplishments wasn't enough, last night he became the first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in the World Series. Pena's home run came off of Noah Syndergaard in the top of the 4th inning of the Astros' 3-2 Game Five victory. He finished the game with three hits, which led the team.

Jeremy is the son of Cecilia and Geronimo Pena. His father, Geronimo, is a former Major Leaguer who spent five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and one with the Cleveland Indians. Over his career, he would finish with 30 home runs and 124 RBIs, while hitting for a .262 batting average.

Jeremy Pena's road to the show

Pena was born and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, before moving to Maine at the age of nine. He played high school baseball in Maine, before being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 39th round. Pena declined to sign with the team, choosing to attend the University of Maine instead.

After a successful collegiate career, Jeremy Pena was drafted by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2018 draft. In November of 2021, the Astros selected Pena's contract.

Entering the 2022 season, Pena was named the starting shortstop for the Astros, replacing Carlos Correa, who left the team in free agency. At the end of the season, Peña batted .253 with 132 hits, 22 home runs, and 63 RBIs. He also tied Correa for the shortstop rookie record for home runs.

Ray Donovan @RDTrains

For $34+ million dollars less this season. The Astros replaced Carlos Correa with rookie Jeremy Peña who won the ALCS MVP and most likely the World Series MVP.For $34+ million dollars less this season. #LevelUp The Astros replaced Carlos Correa with rookie Jeremy Peña who won the ALCS MVP and most likely the World Series MVP. For $34+ million dollars less this season. #LevelUp https://t.co/p6JPrBQ62r

