New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge flashed some leather against the Houston Astros and made an amazing diving catch in the outfield. It looked like the ball was going to drop into the gap between the outfielders, but not on Judge's watch. This play electrified Yankees fans watching around the world who are hoping for a big game one win against the Houston Astros.

Fans around the MLB are used to seeing brilliance from Judge when he steps up to the plate, not in the outfield. While he is a solid defensive player and not a liability by any means, flasy plays like this are usually out of his repotire. The likely soon-to-be MVP earned this highlight.

The New York Yankees posted a clip of the play to Twitter.

Defensive plays don't always get the recognition that they should, but this one definitely did. It kept the game even in the first inning, helping the Yankees avoid needing a comeback. This play also made fans even more convinced of his status as MVP over Los Angeles Angels star two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

After one of the greatest offensive seasons of all time, Yankees fans will be despondent if Aaron Judge does not re-sign. While the price will undoubtedly be high, he will almost certainly be worth it. He has proven this postseason to be the exact player that any team in the MLB would want.

This is a defensive play that has a huge impact on the game. Not only does it keep things scoreless, it gives the entire team confidence. Seeing your best player make a brilliant and high-effort play like that will inspire the entire team. If the rest of the lineup follows suit, they will put themselves in position to win.

JJCTroy @JJCTroy @Yankees Play of the game. Don’t care what happens for the rest of it. This is the one. @Yankees Play of the game. Don’t care what happens for the rest of it. This is the one.

Ivan Bedford @ivan_bedford @Yankees Plays like that will only give Taillon the confidence he needs to pitch a good game. Judge got your back!!! @Yankees Plays like that will only give Taillon the confidence he needs to pitch a good game. Judge got your back!!!

Aaron Judge leads by example on the field, and the New York Yankees reap the benefits of it constantly.

Aaron Judge will have to be at his best for the New York Yankees to defeat the Houston Astros

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

The Houston Astros had the best record in the AL and were one of the best teams in the MLB all season. For the New York Yankees to triumph in the American League Championship Series, their stars will have to shine bright. Plays like this will go a long way in a single game, and will have to be maintained over the course of the series.

Aaron Judge hit a record-breaking number of home runs in the regular season, but is far from a one-trick pony.

Poll : 0 votes