  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "My absolute obsession for over a decade" - Eric Hosmer's wife Kacie reveals the sentimental reason she chose the name Odette for their newborn

"My absolute obsession for over a decade" - Eric Hosmer's wife Kacie reveals the sentimental reason she chose the name Odette for their newborn

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 03, 2025 18:44 GMT
League Championship - Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals - Game Six - Source: Getty
Eric Hosmer's wife Kacie reveals the sentimental reason she chose the name Odette for their newborn - Source: Getty

Eric Hosmer and his wife, Kacie, welcomed their newborn daughter, Odette, on Thursday. The couple is already parents to two children. Their son, Jack, was born in September 2022, and their daughter, Portia, was born two years later.

Ad

Odette isn't a common name, but Hosmer's wife had known the name for a long time. In an Instagram post on Friday, Kacie shared her thought process. The multisnap post featured pictures of the newborn as well as those of her parents.

"Odette Dolores Hosmer 🤍✨🦢 October 2nd," Kacie captioned the post. "Odette has been my absolute obsession for over a decade. It’s consumed me. How do you match Portia with uniqueness and sophistication?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You pivot from Shakespeare to Tchaikovsky," she added."And, in addition to a beautiful swan, he would want his masterpiece associated with take out French toast & Nutella."
Ad

It appears as if Kacie named their second child, Portia, after the character from "The Merchant of Venice," the popular play by William Shakespeare. The character is a sharp-witted woman who defies expectations by taking control of her fate.

Having named her older daughter after a popular character, Kacie seemed to want a similar name for her youngest. As such, she chose the name Odette from Swan Lake, a famous ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Odette is the protagonist of the ballet. She is innocent, vulnerable, and sorrowful.

Ad

The MLB community sent well-wishes to Eric Hosmer's newborn

Soon after Odette's birth, Eric Hosmer shared a two-snap post on Instagram. The first image showed his wife, Kacie, holding the newborn and gazing at her lovingly, while the second featured a solo snap of Odette.

"We’re officially running zone coverage in the Hosmer household 💙💜🩷," Hosmer wrote in the captions. [Kacie Hosmer] is an absolute rockstar."
Ad

Current and former MLB players, their spouses, media members, and many more sent well-wishes to the newborn in the comments section.

"Congrats fam," Xavier Scruggs, a former MLB pro and current analyst, wrote.
"Congrats brother!," Christian Colon, an ex-teammate of Eric Hosmer, commented
"Hosmer party of 5!! Congrats you guys!," Haeley, the wife of Blake Snell, reacted.
"Congrats hoz!!" Jac Caglianone reacted.
Ad
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hosmer305]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hosmer305]
"Congrats, Hosmer fam!" Alana Rizzo, an MLB media personality, wrote.
Ad
"Job well done!" Dallas Braden, former MLB pitcher, commented.
"Congrats 💕💕💕💕," Mallory Pugh, the wife of Dansby Swanson, reacted.
"Congratulations!!!🩷🥹💖 🤍," Sara Perlman, the spouse of Trye Mancini, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hosmer305]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hosmer305]

Eric Hosmer played 13 seasons in the MLB, playing for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, and the Chicago Cubs. Hosmer achieved his best success with the Royals, having won the World Series in 2015.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications