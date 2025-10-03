"My absolute obsession for over a decade" - Eric Hosmer's wife Kacie reveals the sentimental reason she chose the name Odette for their newborn

Eric Hosmer and his wife, Kacie, welcomed their newborn daughter, Odette, on Thursday. The couple is already parents to two children. Their son, Jack, was born in September 2022, and their daughter, Portia, was born two years later.Odette isn't a common name, but Hosmer's wife had known the name for a long time. In an Instagram post on Friday, Kacie shared her thought process. The multisnap post featured pictures of the newborn as well as those of her parents.&quot;Odette Dolores Hosmer 🤍✨🦢 October 2nd,&quot; Kacie captioned the post. &quot;Odette has been my absolute obsession for over a decade. It’s consumed me. How do you match Portia with uniqueness and sophistication?&quot;&quot;You pivot from Shakespeare to Tchaikovsky,&quot; she added.&quot;And, in addition to a beautiful swan, he would want his masterpiece associated with take out French toast &amp; Nutella.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt appears as if Kacie named their second child, Portia, after the character from &quot;The Merchant of Venice,&quot; the popular play by William Shakespeare. The character is a sharp-witted woman who defies expectations by taking control of her fate.Having named her older daughter after a popular character, Kacie seemed to want a similar name for her youngest. As such, she chose the name Odette from Swan Lake, a famous ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Odette is the protagonist of the ballet. She is innocent, vulnerable, and sorrowful.The MLB community sent well-wishes to Eric Hosmer's newbornSoon after Odette's birth, Eric Hosmer shared a two-snap post on Instagram. The first image showed his wife, Kacie, holding the newborn and gazing at her lovingly, while the second featured a solo snap of Odette.&quot;We’re officially running zone coverage in the Hosmer household 💙💜🩷,&quot; Hosmer wrote in the captions. [Kacie Hosmer] is an absolute rockstar.&quot;Current and former MLB players, their spouses, media members, and many more sent well-wishes to the newborn in the comments section.&quot;Congrats fam,&quot; Xavier Scruggs, a former MLB pro and current analyst, wrote.&quot;Congrats brother!,&quot; Christian Colon, an ex-teammate of Eric Hosmer, commented&quot;Hosmer party of 5!! Congrats you guys!,&quot; Haeley, the wife of Blake Snell, reacted.&quot;Congrats hoz!!&quot; Jac Caglianone reacted.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hosmer305]&quot;Congrats, Hosmer fam!&quot; Alana Rizzo, an MLB media personality, wrote.&quot;Job well done!&quot; Dallas Braden, former MLB pitcher, commented.&quot;Congrats 💕💕💕💕,&quot; Mallory Pugh, the wife of Dansby Swanson, reacted.&quot;Congratulations!!!🩷🥹💖 🤍,&quot; Sara Perlman, the spouse of Trye Mancini, commented.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/hosmer305]Eric Hosmer played 13 seasons in the MLB, playing for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, and the Chicago Cubs. Hosmer achieved his best success with the Royals, having won the World Series in 2015.