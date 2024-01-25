"My best friend" - No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe share heartwarming snapshot capturing newlywed bliss

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday captired the hearts of MLB fans after posting a picture with his wife, Chloe, on Instagram weeks after his wedding.

The young couple was engaged in December 2022 and tied the knot after more than a year, on Jan. 6, 2024. Holliday posted a picture of the couple on their wedding day in his Instagram story with the caption, "I love you," causing a stir of emotions among baseball fans and beyond.

Jackson Holliday was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft, signing for $8.19 million, the largest bonus ever for a high school player. He went on to make professional debut in August 2022 with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Orioles.

Since then, his stock has grown, with an amazing season in the Orioles' top four minor league affiliates last year and being named Baseball America's Minor League Palyer of the Year. The Orioles' invesment in him looks to have been a good decision, and with the trade deadline ahead of the new season, he will likely attract plenty of interest from other teams.

However, Holliday is not worried about any of that after getting married to his long-time girlfriend and fiance Cloe Cox. The couple are still in the blissful hangover of their wedding earlier in the month and shared a picture of the special day on their Instagram stories.

While Jackson first put up the picture, Chloe shared the same from her profile with the caption: "My best friend."

Screenshot of Chloe's Instagram story

Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday shows off insane setup inside his apartment

Son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holiday, Baltimore Orioles' number 1 prospect Jackson Holliday showed off the addition of a batting cage as an extension of his apartment on social media recently.

In the video, Jackson gives a tour of the space, which evolved from a basketball court to a pickleball court and eventually a batting cage.

He explained that both he and his brother Ethan want to follow their father's footsteps and become professional baseball players. The batting cage will be useful for both brothers, and the Orioles will be happy with the youngster's priorities as well.

