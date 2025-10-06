'My biggest fans' - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro melts hearts with heartwarming gestures from her daughters

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, made several of her loved ones feel proud after winning the bodybuilding competition in Canada. On Saturday, Cordeiro clinched the IFBB Pro Card at the Canadian National Pro Qualifier. The following day, she shared how her two daughters, Bella and Savannah, whom she shares with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro, welcomed her back at home.
Cordeiro shared a picture featuring bright yellow heart-shaped notes from her daughters. The notes were spread over the bed and the fitness trainer didn't miss out on capturing the moment.
"Strong is sexy! Truly inspiring. You are beautiful inside and out," Li was the name mentioned under this quote.
Savannah and Bella praised Cordeiro for her achievement. Savannah wrote:
"Good job! I watched you," while Bella added: "You did it, Momma."
While sharing the warm display of appreciation from her daughters, Cordeiro thanked them, saying:
"The best part of your journey is returning home. Me biggest fans. Thank you girls."
Earlier, even Alex Rodriguez congratulated the fitness trainer after winning the competition.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares her thoughts on parenting philosophy
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is raising her two daughters to be "strong, independent and kind." During her interview with Status Fitness Magazine, she said she wants to be a role model for her two daughters.
In a separate interview with Oxygen, Cordeiro explained why she wants her daughters to engage in fitness, knowing that this way they'll get to know what hard work and dedication mean.
“Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in,” Cordeiro said, “but not as demanding as being single mother to two young girls.
“I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals. Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle.”
Cordeiro previously participated in a fitness competition just five months after giving birth. She finds this as a motivating factor to regain her pre-motherhood physique.