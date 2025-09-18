"My boss says it’s time to get up" – Shane Bieber’s wife Kara hilariously dubs baby the real CEO of the house

Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, is adjusting and embracing to new reality after the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Kav McClain Bieber, on March 14. Previously, Kara's schedule was largely influenced by her work and her husband's games, but now their household has a new CEO, who will dictate her schedule.On Wednesday, Kara shared proof of this new, adorable reality. In a short clip captured by the baby camera, her son can be seen trying to get a hold of Kara's fingers to make her wake up. Kara posted this moment and added a cheeky caption:“gooooodmorning ❤️ My boss says it’s time to get up no more dilly dallying.”Kara's Instagram storyThe post uncovers the reality of being a mother. They are almost deprived of sleep because they have to adjust and find sleep when their babies are also taking a nap. For working mothers, the job becomes that much difficult.Shane Bieber and Kara celebrate their son's six-month birthdayOn Sunday, Shane Bieber and Kara celebrated Kav's six-month milestone. She posted photos from her photoshoot with her son in a scenic park.&quot;6 months with our little prince 🤎🧺&quot; Kara wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBieber commented under the post with a heartfelt three-word message:“Sooo so blessed.”Earlier, during an interview with MLB.com three months after becoming a father, Shane Bieber recalled how getting to know that a child was on the way helped him push his rehab from Tommy John surgery.“It really helped push me through a lot of those harder points in rehab,” Bieber said. “Not being able to throw, still being in a sling, or just coming out of it and recognizing that this was a huge season of growth. Not just for me as an athlete, trying to get back onto the field as soon and as strong as possible, but as a husband and a soon-to-be father.”Bieber was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline. So far, he has started five games since making his return, posting a 3.72 ERA and striking out 30 in 29.0 innings pitched.