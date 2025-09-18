  • home icon
  "My boss says it's time to get up" – Shane Bieber's wife Kara hilariously dubs baby the real CEO of the house

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 07:17 GMT
Shane Bieber's wife Kara hilariously dubs baby the real CEO of the house.
Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, is adjusting and embracing to new reality after the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Kav McClain Bieber, on March 14. Previously, Kara's schedule was largely influenced by her work and her husband's games, but now their household has a new CEO, who will dictate her schedule.

On Wednesday, Kara shared proof of this new, adorable reality. In a short clip captured by the baby camera, her son can be seen trying to get a hold of Kara's fingers to make her wake up. Kara posted this moment and added a cheeky caption:

“gooooodmorning ❤️ My boss says it’s time to get up no more dilly dallying.”
Kara's Instagram story
The post uncovers the reality of being a mother. They are almost deprived of sleep because they have to adjust and find sleep when their babies are also taking a nap. For working mothers, the job becomes that much difficult.

Shane Bieber and Kara celebrate their son's six-month birthday

On Sunday, Shane Bieber and Kara celebrated Kav's six-month milestone. She posted photos from her photoshoot with her son in a scenic park.

"6 months with our little prince 🤎🧺" Kara wrote in the caption.
Bieber commented under the post with a heartfelt three-word message:

“Sooo so blessed.”

Earlier, during an interview with MLB.com three months after becoming a father, Shane Bieber recalled how getting to know that a child was on the way helped him push his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

“It really helped push me through a lot of those harder points in rehab,” Bieber said. “Not being able to throw, still being in a sling, or just coming out of it and recognizing that this was a huge season of growth. Not just for me as an athlete, trying to get back onto the field as soon and as strong as possible, but as a husband and a soon-to-be father.”

Bieber was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline. So far, he has started five games since making his return, posting a 3.72 ERA and striking out 30 in 29.0 innings pitched.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
